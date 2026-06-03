White Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Minnesota Twins are inching closer to .500 in the 2026 season, and they find themselves as favorites at home in a matinee matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago (32-29) is a couple of games ahead of Minnesota in the standings, but it has dropped back-to-back games in this series and is looking to avoid a sweep on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers have set the Twins as favorites to pull off the sweep, and they have one of their top starters on the mound in Taj Bradley.

This season, Bradley has a 3.21 ERA, and Minnesota has won six of his 10 starts. He’ll take on Chicago right-hander Erick Fedder (5.40 ERA), who has struggled to induce swings and misses this season, ranking in the seventh percentile in chase percentage and the third percentile in whiff percentage.

That should be a good sign for a Minnesota offense that is just 16th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2026.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this AL Central battle.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-158)

Twins -1.5 (+131)

Moneyline

White Sox: +129

Twins: -156

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

White Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Erick Fedde (0-5, 5.40 ERA)

Minnesota: Taj Bradley (5-1, 3.21 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, CHSN, Twins.TV

White Sox record: 32-29

Twins record: 29-33

White Sox vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+277)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Buxton is worth a look against Fedde:

This season, Buxton has been one of the best power bats against right-handed pitching, hitting 16 home runs while posting a .953 OPS.

Now, he takes on the Chicago White Sox and righty Erick Fedde, who has struggled with the long ball this season. Fedde enters this start with 13 home runs allowed in 11 appearances, and he’s put together a 5.40 ERA and a 6.38 FIP in 2026. Last month, the White Sox righty allowed eight homers in five starts.

Buxton is just 1-for-4 against Fedde in his career, but the two-time All-Star has homered seven times in his last 20 games, hitting over .260 during that stretch.

Even though it isn't the best price (+277), Buxton is worth a look on Wednesday afternoon.

White Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Bradley is by far the better starter in this matchup, and it’s worth noting that the White Sox have used Fedde out of the bullpen in several outings because of his struggles in 2026.

Fedde ranks in the 32nd percentile in expected ERA and the 34th percentile in expected batting average against so far in the 2026 season. On top of that, he’s allowed four or more runs in three of his last five outings.

Bradley is in the 59th percentile in expected ERA and the 66th percentile in expected BAA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 10 starts in 2026.

While the White Sox are sixth in MLB in wRC+, the Twins have outscored them 15-10 so far in this series.

I can’t get behind Fedde in this game, especially since his ERA went from 3.24 to 5.40 in five appearances in May.

Pick: Twins Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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