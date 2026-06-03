Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Byron Buxton, Dodgers Outfielder, Ozzie Albies)

Make it three days in a row with a home run prop winner, as Tuesday’s Daily Dinger column produced two correct picks in Bryce Harper (+426) and Nick Kurtz (+364).

Over the last three days, I’ve hit props for Harper, Kurtz, Ketel Marte and James Wood to go deep, and I’m looking to keep the hot streak going on Wednesday, where we’ll have several games with a first pitch prior to 4 p.m. EST.

Now, betting on home run props isn’t always this lucrative, which is why we preach responsible gambling here at SI Betting. However, finding the right pitching matchups and some hot hitters can lead to a stretch like this from time to time, making the 162-game grind of the MLB season just a little more exciting.

On Wednesday, I narrowed things down to my three favorite picks, including one for Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton, who already has 17 home runs in the 2026 season.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these plays, including a long shot bet at +790 for June 3.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, June 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+277)

This season, Buxton has been one of the best power bats against right-handed pitching, hitting 16 home runs while posting a .953 OPS.

Now, he takes on the Chicago White Sox and righty Erick Fedde, who has struggled with the long ball this season. Fedde enters this start with 13 home runs allowed in 11 appearances, and he’s put together a 5.40 ERA and a 6.38 FIP in 2026. Last month, the White Sox righty allowed eight homers in five starts.

Buxton is just 1-for-4 against Fedde in his career, but the two-time All-Star has homered seven times in his last 20 games, hitting over .260 during that stretch.

Even though it isn’t the best price (+277), Buxton is worth a look on Wednesday afternoon.

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+790)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies may be insanely mispriced in the home run market on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Albies is +790 to leave the yard, yet he’s facing a pitcher in Patrick Corbin that he’s had a ton of success against in his career. The Braves star is 14-for-32 with three doubles, a triple and a home run against Corbin in his career. That’s good for a .438 batting average and a 1.330 OPS.

Corbin has only allowed five home runs in 2026, but Albies has crushed lefties this season, hitting .290 with three homers and 11 extra-base hits in 100 at-bats.

The Braves star only has nine homers overall in the 2026 season, but he’s being undervalued at nearly 8/1 to go deep tonight.

Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+544)

Speaking of players that are undervalued, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages is set at an intriguing price of +544 to go deep in Wednesday’s clash with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pages is hitting over .300 with two home runs in the last week of action, and he’s up to 13 homers in 2026 while batting .293. Out of those 13 home runs, 10 have come against right-handed pitching, and Pages is facing a struggling righty on June 3.

Arizona will have Zac Gallen (5.16 ERA) on the mound for this matchup, and he’s allowed 10 home runs in 12 starts so far in 2026.

Pages has taken Gallen deep once in his career, going 3-for-9 (.333) with a 1.000 OPS against the one-time All-Star.

There are plenty of Dodgers players to consider on Wednesday, but Pages sticks out since he’s set at just +544 to go deep.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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