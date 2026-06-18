White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 18

The New York Yankees are looking to sweep away the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

The Yankees beat the White Sox 12-2 in the opener and then 10-5 last night. They’ve now won eight of their last nine games, while Chicago has lost three of four since winning three straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Yankees on Thursday, June 18.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-155)

Yankees -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

White Sox +130

Yankees -157

Total

9.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

White Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Burke (3-4, 4.15 ERA)

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (2-5, 4.36 ERA)

Sean Burke had one of his best starts of the season three outings ago, allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings against the Twins. He followed that up with 5.1 innings of one-run ball against the Tigers, but then allowed four runs in as many innings over the weekend against the Dodgers.

Ryan Weathers has been struggling recently, allowing five runs or more in three straight starts and four of his last five.

White Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES

White Sox record: 38-34

Yankees record: 45-27

White Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-128)

Paul Goldschmidt stayed red-hot on Wednesday night, going 2 for 5 with a three-run home run to get his average over .300 for the first time this season.

Goldschmidt is now 16 for 39 (.410) during his nine-game hitting streak with four home runs. He has a hit in 18 of his last 19 games, going 29 for 82 (.354) with six home runs in that span.

White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Yankees go for the sweep tonight after outscoring the White Sox 22-7 in the first two games of the series. New York has now won four in a row and eight of nine, scoring six runs or more in six of those contests.

I’m not confident enough in Ryan Weathers to take the Yankees as big favorites, though. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs in his last three starts, yielding at least five runs in each outing.

The Yankees should be able to keep up their scoring surge, with the White Sox getting their fair share as well to get to this OVER.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-114)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.