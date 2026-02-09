Who Won Super Bowl 60 MVP?

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history!

The Seahawks avenged their Super Bowl 49 loss to the New England Patriots, dominantly beating them by a final score of 29-13.

In a game without any standout performances, including from either quarterback, the Super Bowl MVP award was completely up for grabs. It ended up being the Seahawks running back, Kenneth Walker, who won the award.

Kenneth Walker was listed anywhere from +600 to +850 heading into the Super Bowl. After a strong first half, he was listed as the +110 favorite, surpassing both quarterbacks, Sam Darnold and Drake Maye.

Walker had a late touchdown called back from a holding penalty, keeping him from the end zone, but even without him scoring, his presence was felt all game long. He racked up 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, an average of 5.0 yards per rush. He also added 26 receiving yards on two receptions, to bring his total scrimmage yards to 161. As a whole, he accounted for 48.05% of the Seahawks' offensive yards, which was enough to earn him MVP honors.

Walker is the first running back to be named Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis won it back in 1998 when the Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 32.

Sam Darnold, Derick Hall, Jason Myers, and AJ Barner were the other contenders late in the game, but Walker ultimately did enough to earn the votes to win the award.

