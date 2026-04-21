Why LeBron James Remains an Elite Player Prop Target in Tuesday's Game 2 vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is being asked to go back in time and carry a massive workload in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets.

So far, the 41-year-old has been up to the task.

The Lakers upset Houston in Game 1 on Saturday night, and James had a monster game, scoring 19 points on 15 shots to go along with eight rebounds and 13 assists. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves still injured and out of the lineup, James may need to be even better in Game 2 if Kevin Durant (questionable, knee) returns for Houston.

So, how should we bet on him in the prop market?

James is my favorite player prop pick on Tuesday night, as he’s shown time and time again that he can find another level, even though what he’s doing is unprecedented at his age.

During the regular season, the four-time champion averaged 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games with Doncic out of the lineup, and he put up a smooth 21 rebounds and assists in Game 1 with the star guard sidelined.

I’m taking him to clear 15.5 rebounds and assists in Game 2, which is currently set at -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

One of the greatest passers in NBA history, James dropped eight assists in just the first quarter in Game 1, and it’s clear that the Lakers can run offense through him, even if he’s not scoring at the level that he used to. The four-time champion has been in this position before, as he carried multiple Cleveland Cavaliers teams to multiple NBA Finals appearances with injured or subpar supporter casts.

I think this prop line is way too low for James, especially if he’s going to attack the glass at a high level. The Lakers star averaged just 6.1 rebounds per game in the regular season, but he picked up eight boards (on 13 rebound chances) in Game 1.

Plus, there is a rest factor that is important to note. The Lakers and Rockets had two days off in between Games 1 and 2, so James should be pretty fresh after playing over 38 minutes in Game 1. If you think L.A. has a chance to pull off the upset tonight – and I do – then James is going to have his fingerprints all over this game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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