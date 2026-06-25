Wings vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, June 25

The Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces are two of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, and they’re set to square off for the third time on Thursday night.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings have gotten the better of A’ja Wilson and the Aces in their first two meetings, winning by 30 points at home earlier this month. Las Vegas actually sits behind the Wings in multiple categories, including net rating, at this point in the season.

After winning just 10 games last season, the Wings already have 11 wins in the 2026 campaign and have the makings of a real contender with Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way.

Oddsmakers have set Dallas as a 4.5-point underdog on the road against the defending champs, but the Aces are just 2-5 against the spread at home this season.

Does that open the door for Dallas to go 3-0 against the spread against the Aces to open the season?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday night’s showdown.

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +4.5 (-110)

Aces -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings: +145

Aces: -175

Total

175.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wings vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, KFAA-TV, Vegas 34

Wings record: 11-6

Aces record: 12-5

Wings vs. Aces Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Alysha Clark -- probable

Odyssey Sims -- out

Alanna Smith -- out

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker -- out

Dana Evans -- doubtful

Chennedy Carter -- out

Wings vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)

This season, Bueckers is shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range, and she’s made two or more 3s in nine of her 16 games.

That includes both of her matchups against the Aces, where she shot 2-for-6 and 2-for-5 from deep in two wins for the Wings. Las Vegas has struggled to defend the 3 all season, ranking 14th in opponent 3s made per game and 13th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Even though Bueckers is taking just 4.8 3s per game, I think she’s a solid target on Thursday night.

Wings vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Dallas can cover on the road:

So far this season, Bueckers and the Wings have had the Aces’ number, winning twice at home against them. Las Vegas is 8-2 on the road in the 2026 season, going 8-0 against the rest of the league and 0-2 against Dallas.

Now, the Wings hit the road for the third meeting between these teams, and oddsmakers still have them as underdogs. Dallas is just 4-4 against the spread as a dog this season, but there are a couple of trends that are in the Wings’ favor on Thursday.

First off, the Aces are just 2-5 against the spread when favored at home and 4-3 straight up in the 2026 season.

As good as the defending champs are, they actually rank behind the Wings in net rating and defensive rating this season while sitting just one spot ahead of them in offensive rating.

Dallas has shown that it can compete with this vaunted Las Vegas attack, allowing just 66 points in a blowout win the last time these teams played.

While I am not predicting a Dallas blowout win, I do think it can cover the spread with this line set outside of one possession.

Pick: Wings +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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