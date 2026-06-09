Wings vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Two of the hottest teams in the WNBA are set to face off in a crucial Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Tuesday night, as the Minnesota Lynx host the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers.

Minnesota has won seven games in a row to improve to 9-2 this season, but it remains without star forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) in this matchup. The Lynx still have the best record in the WNBA, and rookie guard Olivia Miles has stepped in and immediately become one of the league’s top guards.

Now, she'll take on No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd and the Wings, who have won four games in a row and are 7-3 in the 2026 season. Dallas won just 10 games last season, but it clearly is a contender to at least make the playoffs this season with Fudd, Bueckers, Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way.

This is also a homecoming for former Lynx forward Alanna Smith, who is off to a slow start in her first season in Dallas.

Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as favorites, but will they cover at home?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +3.5 (-105)

Lynx -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wings: +154

Lynx: -185

Total

171.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Wings vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, Victory+ Sports Network Minnesota, WNBA League Pass

Wings record: 7-3

Lynx record: 9-2

Wings vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Li Yueru -- probable

Awak Kuier -- out

Odyssey Sims -- out



Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova -- out

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- out

Wings vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jessica Shepard to Record a Double-Double (-120)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Shepard is a sneaky prop target:

Wings forward Jessica Shepard has been one of the best breakout players in the league this season, averaging 13.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The 29-year-old averages just 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for her career, so it’s been pretty special what she’s been able to do over the team’s first 10 games.

Shepard already has six double-doubles this season, and she’s looking for a bounce-back game against Minnesota. The Lynx held Shepard to seven points, six boards and four assists in a Dallas loss earlier this season.

Since then, Shepard has been on a tear, picking up a double-double in six of seven games. I think she’s a little undervalued at this price since she could get to 10 points, rebounds or assists in any game with how well this Dallas offense is playing.

Wings vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m taking Minnesota to win outright and improve to 10-2:

Even though both of these teams are on winning streaks, I’m going to take the Lynx to win outright at home on Tuesday night.

Minnesota has not only been great at winning games, but it is also 9-2 against the spread in the 2026 season. Collier’s injury may limit the Lynx’s ceiling a bit – for now – but they are still first in the league in net rating (plus-13.9), second in offensive rating and first in defensive rating.

The defense has been the key for Minnesota over the last few years, and Cheryl Reeve’s group has played at a high level on that end in 2026. The Lynx also have a four-point win over Dallas already this season.

The Wings are much improved from their 2025 form, but they remain shaky on the defensive end of the floor, ranking ninth in defensive rating overall and 14th in defensive rating on the road.

That is a major issue against a team as talented as the Lynx, and Dallas has been better against the spread when favored (4-1) than as an underdog (3-2) in the 2026 season. Unless the Dallas defense takes a step forward on Tuesday, I think Minnesota wins for the 10th time in 2026.

Pick: Lynx Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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