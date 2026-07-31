Wings vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 31

Shakira Austin and the Washington Mystics just keep on winning, and they’re firmly entrenched in the No. 8 seed in the W and could climb higher over the final weeks of the regular season.

On Friday night, the Mystics will host the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers for the second meeting between these teams this season.

Dallas won the first matchup in a blowout – 92-69 – but that game was all the way back on May 18.

Since then, the Mystics have posted the No. 3 defensive rating in the league and are elite when set as underdogs at home (6-1 against the spread), which is where oddsmakers have set them on Friday.

Dallas is coming off a loss to Atlanta in its first game out of the All-Star break, but it has thrived on the road (10-5 straight up) this season. Can Bueckers and Co. bounce back with a win?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s matchup between these playoff contenders.

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -3.5 (-105)

Mystics +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wings: -160

Mystics: +132

Total

169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Wings record: 18-10

Mystics record: 15-12

Wings vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Wings vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jessica Shepard UNDER 5.5 Assists (-147)

This is a tough matchup for Wings forward Jessica Shepard, who is averaging 5.4 assists per game in the 2026 season. Shepard has showcased some impressive passing, picking up six or more dimes in 12 of her 28 games, including her lone matchup with the Mystics.

Despite that, I think the UNDER is the play for her in this market on Friday.

Washington ranks third in the league in opponent assists per game (19.5) this season, and Shepard has seen her assist numbers fluctuate quite a bit as the season has progressed. The Mystics are a much better defensive team than they were back in May, and they also play at the second-slowest pace in the W.

That could lead to a low-scoring game with a lot less possessions for Shepard to clear her season average.

Wings vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the UNDER in this matchup:

This season, the Wings have hit the UNDER more than any other team in the WNBA, and I think this line is a little high given how these two teams operate in terms of their pace of play.

The first meeting between the Wings and Mystics finished with just 161 combined points (it was much earlier in the season), and these two teams both rank in the bottom five in the W in pace this season. They’re also both in the top five in the league in defensive rating.

The Mystics don’t have a good offense (14th in the WNBA in offensive rating), so it makes sense that they’d prefer to play games at a slower pace and hope to win in the half court.

Meanwhile, Dallas is the No. 4 scoring offense but also the No. 5 defense in opponent points per game.

If this game is played at a slower tempo, I think defense wins out for both teams in the half court. Both teams could end up in the 80s and this game could still go UNDER.

With Washington at home – where it is 6-1 ATS as an underdog – I think betting on a low-scoring game is the safest play.

Pick: UNDER 169.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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