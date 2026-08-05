Wings vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics are both looking to go from missing the playoffs in 2025 to playoff teams in 2026, and they’re in the top eight heading into Wednesday’s clash in Washington, D.C.

The Mystics evened the season series between these teams on July 31, picking up a six-point win at home (81-75). Dallas has struggled a little since the All-Star break, but it remains in the No. 4 spot in the standings after losses by Indiana (on Sunday) and Atlanta (on Monday). Still, only two games separate the Wings from the Mystics (No. 8 in the league) in the standings.

Paige Bueckers and Co. are set as road favorites in this matchup, but Washington enters this game on a four-game winning streak, putting some pressure on the New York Liberty for the No. 7 seed.

Shakira Austin (28 points, 10 rebounds) was the driving force for Washington in the win over Dallas on July 31, and she’ll look to continue her strong 2026 season as the leader of this young core.

So, how should we bet on this matchup?

I’m eyeing both a player prop and a play on a total for the third meeting between these squads in 2026.

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -2.5 (-110)

Mystics +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings: -142

Mystics: +120

Total

165.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Wings vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, MNMT, WNBA League Pass

Wings record: 19-11

Mystics record: 16-12

Wings vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Wings vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-154)

Wings guard Paige Bueckers is averaging 4.2 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, and I think she’s a little undervalued in this prop against a Washington team that misses a ton of shots (14th in effective field goal percentage) this season.

The Mystics are No. 1 in the league in rebound percentage, but Bueckers had five boards against them in their July 31 meeting. In fact, the All-Star guard has four or more boards in seven of her last eight games.

Since July 1, Bueckers is averaging 4.9 rebounds per game, so I think she’s worth a look to at least hit her season average on Wednesday night.

Wings vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m expecting a low-scoring affair in the second meeting between these teams over the last week:

Back on July 31, Dallas and Washington combined for 156 points in a Mystics win at home, and I think we could see another low-scoring affair on Wednesday night.

Washington is one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking third in defensive rating and second in opponent points per game. However, it sits in the No. 8 seed in the W because of its struggles on offense (14th in both offensive rating and points per game) in 2026.

That’s the perfect recipe for an UNDER bet, and the Mystics happen to be facing a Dallas team that has hit the UNDER more than anyone in the league this season (over 56 percent of the time). The Wings are also a top defense this season, ranking fourth in the WNBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.

While the Wings are a much better offensive team, they don’t love to push the pace (11th in the WNBA) which Washington (14th in pace) will certainly accept on Wednesday.

These teams have met twice in 2026, combining for 161 and 156 points, even though Dallas scored 92 points in their first meeting. I think this total is a touch too high for a game between two of the best defenses in the W.

Pick: UNDER 165.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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