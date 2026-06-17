Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Both the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries picked up blowout wins on Monday night to move to 4-2 in Commissioner’s Cup action this season.

While the Western Conference representative in the Commissioner’s Cup title game is still up for grabs, only the Wings can end up advancing out of these two teams. Golden State has already lost to both Las Vegas and Minnesota, so it would not have the tiebreaker over either team if they both lose on Wednesday.

However, the Wings toasted the Aces on Monday and would have the tiebreaker over them if they both end up at 5-2. The only wrinkle? The Lynx would need to lose – and likely lose big – since they have a plus-111 point differential and a head-to-head win over Dallas in Commissioner’s Cup action.

Dallas has a plus-51 point differential in Commissioner’s Cup action, so Paige Bueckers in company need a blowout win to have any chance to advance. Unfortunately, oddsmakers have them set as road underdogs in Golden State.

Both of these teams have gotten off to strong starts in 2026, but who has the edge in this matchup?

I’m eyeing a prop for Bueckers and a play on the total for this massive Western Conference battle.

Wings vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +2.5 (-110)

Valkyries -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings: +110

Valkyries: -130

Total

166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, KPIX+, WNBA League Pass

Wings record: 9-5

Valkyries record: 9-5

Wings vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Odyssey Sims -- out

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Wings vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bueckers remains undervalued as a 3-point shooter:

Wings guard Paige Bueckers is having quite the 2026 season, averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 51.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3.

I’m targeting her as a 3-point shooter on Wednesday, as she’s taking on a Golden State team that ranks 10th in the W in opponent 3s made per game and 12th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Bueckers has two or more made 3-pointers in three games in a row and eight of her 13 appearances overall in the 2026 season. She’s taking 4.7 3-pointers per game – which is up from her rookie year – and has attempted five or more 3-pointers in five of her last six games.

I think this line is a little low, especially against this Golden State defense.

Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The UNDER is 9-5 in Dallas’ 14 games this season, and while the OVER is 9-5 in the Valkyries’ 14 games, I think the UNDER is the bet to make on Wednesday night.

Both of these teams play at a rather slow pace – Golden State is last in the league while Dallas is ninth – and Golden State allows the fewest points in the W per game (78.3) this season.

The Wings are a top-five scoring defense in 2026, and they just shut down the Aces in a massive win to keep their Commissioner’s Cup title game hopes alive.

Even though Dallas needs a blowout to have a chance to advance, I think we’ll see a lower-scoring game on Wednesday. Golden State is just ninth in the league in points per game, and it will try to slow the pace to a crawl.

The Valkyries allowed just 58 points on Monday against a vaunted Los Angeles offense, and they’ve combined for UNDER 166.5 points – which is a very low total – in five of their games despite being one of the best OVER teams from a betting perspective this season.

Pick: UNDER 166.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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