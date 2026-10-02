Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Game 3

A trip to the WNBA Semifinals is on the line on Friday night, as the Dallas Wings kept their season alive with an overtime win in Game 2 and now head back on the road to play the Golden State Valkyries in a winner-take-all Game 3.

The No. 2-seeded Valkyries entered the playoffs with the No. 1 defense in the league, but they allowed 108 points in their Game 2 loss as four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale went off for Dallas, scoring 45 points in the win.

She picked up Paige Bueckers (3-for-13 from the field in Game 2) to keep the No. 7-seeded Wings in play for a spot in the semis.

On Friday, oddsmakers have set the Valkyries as clear favorites at home, where they won Game 1 and went 17-5 during the regular season. Dallas had not beaten Golden State in four meetings until Game 2, so the Wings are facing an uphill battle to advance to the semis the season after they finished with the worst record in the WNBA.

There are a ton of ways to wager on this game, and I’ve narrowed things down to a prop bet and a play on the total as these two Western Conference foes battle for the sixth and final time in 2026.

Wings vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +8.5 (-118)

Valkyries -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wings: +275

Valkyries: -345

Total

157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Series: Tied 1-1

Wings vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd – out

Awak Kuier -- probable

Alanna Smith -- out

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Wings vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Arike Ogunbowale UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+128)

I’m not going to overreact to the star guard’s massive showing in Game 2, as Ogunbowale shot just 32.5 percent from 3-point range in the regular season.

The four-time All-Star attempted just one 3-pointer in Game 1 (missing it) before a 5-for-8 night from deep in Game 2. Overall, Ogunbowale has just 20 games this season with multiple 3-pointers made, knocking down one or less in three of her five meetings with the Valkyries.

Golden State finished the regular season with the No. 1 defensive rating in the league while also ranking No. 1 in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage. That makes this a tough matchup for Ogunbowale, who is as streaky as they come from beyond the arc.

Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is worth a look in Game 3:

On paper, this series should have seen two low-scoring games to this point, but we’ve gotten the complete opposite.

The Wings and Valkyries combined for 184 points in Game 1 (Golden State reached triple-digits) and 208 points in an overtime matchup in Game 2. They easily hit the OVER on the total in both games, yet it remains under 160 for Game 3.

Now, there are a ton of reasons why oddsmakers are expecting low-scoring games between these teams.

The Wings and Valkyries both hit the UNDER more than any other team in the WNBA (26 times) in the regular season, and they rank No. 15 (Golden State) and No. 13 (Dallas) in pace. On top of that, the Valkyries had the No. 1 defensive rating in the league in the regular season.

Now, through five meetings this season, these teams have combined for 171, 170, 148, 184 and 208 points. They’ve cleared this total four out of five times, and they rank No. 1 (Golden State) and No. 4 (Dallas) in offensive rating this postseason despite playing at the slowest pace in the league.

With the season on the line for both squads, I think this total is a little too low, especially since we’ve already gotten an overtime game in this series.

Pick: OVR 157.5 Points (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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