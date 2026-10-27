Wisconsin vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 25 ranked Wisconsin Badgers hit the road for a Big Ten battle with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are 5-2 on the season, but Iowa suffered its two losses in its last three games. The Hawkeyes lost as home underdogs to Ohio State to open the month and then fell as -7.5 favorites at Minnesota last week. They did get an upset win at Washington in between, though.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin bounced back with a 24-7 win over USC last week after a 17–7 loss at UCLA the week prior. The Badgers’ only other loss this season came in Week 1 at Notre Dame.

Iowa has beaten Wisconsin in each of the last four seasons, including a 37-0 road blowout last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wisconsin +3.5 (-110)

Iowa -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wisconsin: +140

Iowa: -170

Total

36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wisconsin vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Wisconsin record: 5-2

Iowa record: 5-2

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch

Hank Brown, Quarterback, Iowa Hawkeyes

Hank Brown returned from injury to start last week at Minnesota, and it didn’t go so well for him. He completed just 11 of 21 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Brown is set to start this week at home against a ranked opponent for the second time. He had his worst game of the season the first time around, going 12 of 27 for 132 yards with an interception against Ohio State on Oct. 3.

This will be the senior’s first start against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick

This is a low total on Saturday afternoon, but I don’t think it’s low enough.

Wisconsin has gone UNDER the total in each of its last three games, holding the opposition to 27 points in that span.

Iowa may have broken out for 41 points in Washington, but its 14 points against Ohio State and 10 in Minnesota last week are more up its alley.

This should be a low-scoring Big Ten battle to open Saturday’s slate.

Pick: Iowa +6.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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