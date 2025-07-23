Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream-Mercury, Allisha Gray)
Wednesday’s WNBA action features just one game after a five-game slate on Tuesday night.
The Atlanta Dream, who are fresh off of a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, remain on the road for a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury.
Phoenix enters this matchup with the third-best record in the WNBA, and it has a pair of key starters – Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper – set to return to the lineup after missing time before the All-Star break.
On the Atlanta side, it won’t have All-Star guard Rhyne Howard (knee) for the rest of the month. That has certainly put a damper on what had been a strong first half of the 2025 season for the new-look Dream.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Mercury as 7.5-point home favorites in this matchup.
I have a pair of bets that I’m eyeing on Wednesday, including a player prop for All-Star Allisha Gray, who stepped up in a big way in Tuesday’s loss to Las Vegas.
Here’s a complete breakdown of my favorite WNBA bets on July 23.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 37-45 (-3.79 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 121-119 (+0.67 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Allisha Gray 23+ Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Phoenix Mercury -7.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray 23+ Points and Rebounds (-125)
Dream wing Allisha Gray is having a terrific 2025 season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range.
On Tuesday night with Howard out of the lineup, Gray put up 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace Atlanta in the loss.
Gray has now combined for 23 or more points and rebounds in six of her last eight games, averaging 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during that stretch. She’s already hit this number in 14 of her 23 games overall this season.
Even on the second night of a back-to-back, I expect Gray to be heavily involved for Atlanta on Wednesday.
Phoenix Mercury -7.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream
There’s no doubt that the Dream have less firepower on offense with Howard out of the lineup, and they scored just 72 points on Tuesday against an Aces team that is ninth in the W in defensive rating this season.
Now, the Dream have to play the second night of a back-to-back against a Phoenix team that is third in the league in defensive rating and finally healthy for the one of the first times this season.
Copper has been limited to just six games in 2025, and Sabally and Alyssa Thomas have both missed time with injuries as well. Yet, Phoenix is 15-7 and firmly in the mix for a top-three seed in the W.
On top of that, the Mercury are 13-9 against the spread overall and an impressive 9-3 straight up at home this season. The Dream, despite a 13-10 start, are just 5-7 overall on the road.
This is a tough test for Atlanta, and with the Mercury finally playing all three of their starts, I think they roll on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.