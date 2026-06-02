Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for A’ja Wilson, Sky vs. Mystics on Tuesday)

The 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is in full swing, with two games on Monday night – where the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx won.

Now, the league turns to a massive four-game slate, featuring just one former cup winner, the Las Vegas Aces. Teams like the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, Golden State Valkyries and Los Angeles Sparks are all viable options to win for the first time this season, and we’ve seen in recent seasons that a team that won the cup ended up making a deep run in the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the full slate on Tuesday, June 2:

Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics

Portland Fire vs. Golden State Valkyries

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The next month in the W is going to be super competitive, and we’ve already seen some teams make an early statement that they’re going to contend for a playoff spot in 2026.

I’m eyeing a few bets for these four games, including a pick for … as the Commissioner’s Cup rolls on.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 28-14 (+9.30 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 203-178-2 (+12.20 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Mystics Moneyline (-135) vs. Chicago Sky

A’ja Wilson OVER 24.5 Points (-126)

Washington Mystics Moneyline (-135) vs. Chicago Sky

The Sky have dropped four games in a row and have really struggled on offense, dropping to 13th in the league in offensive rating.

While Washington isn’t much better on that end of the floor (12th in offensive rating), I believe this young team has a lot of upside going forward with Sonia Citron (out tonight), Kiki Iriafen, Georgia Amoore and others.

The Sky just lost Rickea Jackson for the season, and they’re 0-4 since. Jackson was the offensive engine for this team early in the campaign, and Chicago is coming off a shaky 58-point showing in a loss to Minnesota.

The Mystics haven’t been great at home so far in 2026, but they are 4-3 against the spread while Chicago is just 3-5. I’ll take Washington to win outright and get back to .500 this season.

A’ja Wilson OVER 24.5 Points (-126)

Aces star A’ja Wilson is averaging 24.8 points per game in the 2026 season while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from 3 (albeit on limited attempts).

The reigning league MVP has taken 20 or more shots in three games in a row, scoring 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting against one of the best defenses in the league in the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

Wilson scored 24 points in her last meeting with the Sparks, who rank fifth in the W in pace and dead last in defensive rating this season. I expect the superstar forward to dominate offensively, especially if she continues to put up around 20 shot attempts.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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