Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Angel Reese, Dream vs. Valkyries, Gabby Williams)

The WNBA Finals are HERE!

Game 1 between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries is set for Saturday afternoon, as both of these teams are seeking their first-ever title in franchise history.

Atlanta – the No. 4 seed in the WNBA this season – has three Finals appearances (2010, 2011 and 2013), but it has yet to come out on top. Meanwhile, the Valkyries and head coach Natalie Nakase are in just their second season as a WNBA franchise, yet they’ve already vaulted themselves into a powerhouse.

Golden State made the playoffs as an expansion team in 2025, and it then earned the No. 2 seed during the regular season in 2026. The Valkyries are slight favorites to win the title (-115) after they took down the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals in just three games.

Oddsmakers have set Golden State as a slight favorite in Game 1, and it’s worth noting that the Valkyries won all three regular season meetings between these teams. They haven’t played since early July, and the Dream (winners of five straight playoff games) aren’t going to lay down in Game 1.

Allisha Gray (hand) has been banged up this postseason, and her status in this series could ultimately decide Atlanta’s fate. The All-Star wing averaged 19.0 points per game in the regular season, playing in all 44 of the team’s games. Still, players like Angel Reese, Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard stepped up against New York in the semifinals to help Atlanta complete a sweep.

Do the Dream have what it takes to win their first title? Does Golden State complete one of the most insane two-year runs for an expansion franchise?

It all starts in Game 1.

Here’s a look at my favorite bets, including two player props, for Saturday’s WNBA Finals matchup.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 110-99 (-10.31 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 285-264-2 (-7.41 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-142) vs. Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-133)

Gabby Williams 18+ Points (-138)

Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-142) vs. Atlanta Dream

Golden State won 21 of 26 games at home in the 2026 season, and it swept this Atlanta team in their regular-season series.

While the Dream have not lost a playoff game, they also had a pretty favorable path, beating a young Washington Mystics team in the first round before taking out the No. 8-seeded New York Liberty in the semifinals. The Dream avoided the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx, but they’ve taken care of business with five straight playoff wins.

Gray’s injury is a concern for the Atlanta offense, and I have a hard time betting against Golden State at home. Not only did the Valkyries have the best defense in the league in the regular season, but they’re the No. 1 team in the WNBA against the spread and 16-10 ATS at home.

Plus, they had a plus-9.1 net rating (No. 1 in the league) and plus-10.4 net rating in their home games during the regular season.

Atlanta was great on the road (No. 1 in net rating), but it does struggle shooting the 3-ball (11th in 3-point percentage). That is a concern against a Valkyries team that plays at a slow pace and led the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game in the regular season.

With Gray banged up, I do think there are some concerns about just how effective this Atlanta offense will be in a raucous road environment. I’ll forget the points and simply take Golden State to win at home on Saturday.

Angel Reese OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-133)

Angel Reese is one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, averaging 12.1 boards per game in the regular season.

That number has tailed off in the postseason, which has led oddsmakers to lower her rebounds prop to just 10.5 in Game 1. I believe that’s a mistake.

Reese played the two best rebounding teams in the WNBA (not-named the Dream) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Washington (No. 1 in rebound percentage) features a huge frontcourt with Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen, yet Reese had 12 and seven boards in her two games against them.

She then failed to reach 10 rebounds against the Liberty (No. 3 in rebound percentage), who featured All-Stars Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart at the center and power forward spots.

The Valkyries finished the regular season with the seventh-best rebound percentage in the league, and Reese dominated them during the regular season, grabbing 12 or more boards in all three of their meetings.

Golden State doesn’t have as much size as Washington or New York, and I expect Reese to command the glass if her minutes remain as high as they were towards the end of the New York series (over 37 minutes in her last two games).

I’ll gladly take the OVER with this prop set well below the star forward’s season average.

Gabby Williams 18+ Points (-138)

Valkyries star Gabby Williams has taken her game to another level in the playoffs, averaging 22.7 points on 17.8 shots per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3.

Williams’ usage is way up from where it was in the regular season where she took 12.8 shots per game, and her play in the postseason has led to oddsmakers setting her as the favorite to win WNBA Finals MVP.

Against Atlanta, Williams had 23, 16 and 19 points in three regular-season meetings, and I think she’s right back in that mix in Game 1. The former UConn star has at least 18 points in five of her six playoff games and hasn’t finished a game with less than 16 points.

She’s the clear leader offensively when she’s in the game, and I’ll bet on her usage staying very similar in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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