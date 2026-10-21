Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Angel Reese, Valkyries vs. Dream Finals Game 3)

Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream evened the WNBA Finals on Monday night, riding a 30-point, 16-rebound game from the All-Star forward to a 14-point win over the Golden State State Valkyries.

Golden State didn’t get anything going on offense, scoring just nine points in the third quarter while star forward Gabby Williams shot just 3-for-15 from the field in by far her worst game this postseason.

The Dream – No. 3 in defensive rating this season – have held the Valkyries to less than 70 points in back-to-back games, and now they head home for Game 3 of this series on Wednesday night.

Oddsmakers have set Reese and Co. as 3.5-point favorites in Atlanta, though it’s worth noting that the Game 2 win was the first time in five tries that the Dream actually beat the No. 2-seeded Valkyries this season.

So, what should bettors expect in Game 3?

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop – and a side – for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 113-101 (-10.13 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 288-266-2 (-7.23 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Angel Reese OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-112)

Golden State Valkyries +3.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-112)

Reese is one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, averaging 12.1 boards per game in the regular season, and that has continued in the WNBA Finals.

The former LSU star has 12 and 16 rebounds in her first two games of this series, a major step forward from where she was earlier in the playoffs. Reese saw her rebounding average start to tail off at the beginning of the postseason, which led to oddsmakers to lower her rebounds prop to just 10.5 in Game 1 of this series.

Reese played the two best rebounding teams in the WNBA (not-named the Dream) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Washington (No. 1 in rebound percentage) features a huge frontcourt with Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen, yet Reese had 12 and seven boards in her two games against them. The real issue may have been the WNBA Semifinals, as Reese failed to reach 10 rebounds against the Liberty (No. 3 in rebound percentage) in all three games. The Liberty featured All-Stars Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart at the center and power forward spots, players with size that the Valkyries can’t match.

The Valkyries finished the regular season with the seventh-best rebound percentage in the league, and Reese had some strong showings against them during the regular season, grabbing 12 or more boards in all three of their meetings.

She’s kept that up in this series and has played over 33 minutes in each of her two Finals games. I love this prop for the Dream star as she looks to give her team a 2-1 series lead.

Golden State Valkyries +3.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream

I’ve bet on Golden State in every game in this series so far, and I’m not shying away with the Valkyries set as 3.5-point underdogs in Game 3.

Golden State’s offense has been pretty terrible to open this series, scoring 68 points in Game 1 (shooting 32.1 percent from the field) and 65 points in Game 2 (shooting 34.4 percent from the field).

The bright side? They held Atlanta to just 33.9 percent from the field in Game 2 despite losing by double digits. The Dream won the turnover battle and were aided by 35 free throw attempts on Monday night.

I don’t think that’s going to be replicable in Game 3, especially since the Valkyries allowed the fifth-fewest free-throw attempts made per game in the WNBA during the regular season.

There are also a couple of trends in Golden State’s favor on Wednesday. Not only was Game 2 Atlanta’s first win over the Valkyries this season, but the Dream are just 10-13 against the spread when favored at home in the 2026 campaign. Meanwhile, Golden State is 7-3 against the spread as a road underdog – the second-best mark in the WNBA.

Atlanta pulled away in the third quarter of Game 2, but Game 1 came down to the wire with the Valkyries earning a four-point win. I love getting this many points for Golden State – even on the road – with how elite it has been on the defensive end this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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