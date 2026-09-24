Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Lynx, Sky vs. Mystics)

The final day of the 2026 WNBA regular season is upon us, and playoff seeding is on the line during tonight’s five-game slate:

Toronto Tempo vs. Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx

Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Minnesota Lynx clinched the No. 1 seed in the league on Monday despite losing to the Indiana Fever, as the Golden State Valkyries were upset on the road against Portland. That means Minnesota will be able to rest players – including the injured Olivia Miles (calf) – in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Still, the No. 2 seed is up for grabs, as the defending champion Las Vegas Aces need a win and a Golden State loss to jump up a spot in the standings. The Washington Mystics also have a lot at stake as they look to win a fourth game in a row and lock up the No. 6 spot or better in the standings.

So much is at stake before the playoffs begin on Sunday, and I’m eyeing a few bets to close out the regular season.

Can we inch closer toward the green in 2026?

Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays – and their latest odds – for Thursday’s action.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 103-86 (-2.28 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 278-251-2 (+0.61 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Indiana Fever -3.5 (-115) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Chicago Sky Team Total UNDER 77.5 (-120)

Caitlin Clark OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-172)

Indiana Fever -3.5 (-115) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Thursday’s matchup has a ton at stake for the Fever, as they need a win to lock up the No. 5 seed in the league.

Since Washington holds the tiebreaker over Indiana this season, a loss by Caitlin Clark and Co. would knock them back to the No. 6 spot, likely setting up a first-round matchup with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (the current No. 3 seed).

Meanwhile, the Lynx have already secured the No. 1 seed and ruled star guard Olivia Miles out for this game. While it appears veterans like Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will play on Thursday, it may not make sense for the Lynx to tax their team in a meaningless game with the playoffs starting on Sunday.

Indiana already beat the Lynx with Miles out on Tuesday night, and it remains the No. 1 offense in the WNBA this season.

Simply put, the Fever have a reason to want this game. I think they can win and cover on the road, especially since the Lynx have been shaky since coming back from the FIBA World Cup break.

Chicago Sky Team Total UNDER 77.5 (-120)

The Chicago Sky have several key veterans out of the lineup on Thursday, as Skylar Diggins, Azura Stevens, DiJonai Carrington and Natasha Cloud will all sit against the Washington Mystics.

Washington is the No. 2 defense in the league, allowing just 82.5 points per game this season. The Mystics have held the Sky to 72 and 80 points in their two meetings, and Chicago could take a step back on offense tonight.

Cloud, Stevens and Aicha Coulibaly all played in the 80-point showing against Washington back on Sept. 17, but none of those players will be in action tonight. The Sky are just 13th in the league in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, and I expect them to struggle without some of their top vets in action.

Washington has a major incentive to win this game, as a Fever loss and a Mystics win would push Washington to the No. 5 seed. I think this defense shows up in a big way on the final day of the regular season.

Caitlin Clark OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-172)

This season, Clark is shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers on 7.9 attempts per game.

The star guard has been on a heater from beyond the arc over her last 19 games, shooting 41.4 percent from 3 on 8.5 attempts per night. So, the volume should be there for Clark in this season finale against the Lynx.

Minnesota has struggled defending the 3-ball this season despite being one of the best defenses in the league. The Lynx allow 9.3 made 3-pointers per game (third-most in the WNBA), even though they are fifth in 3-point percentage.

Clark was 3-for-7 from deep against the Lynx on Tuesday and has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in four of her last five games. I’m buying her to stay hot ahead of the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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