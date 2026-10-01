Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever vs. Aces Game 3, Caitlin Clark)

It all comes down to Game 3!

The Indiana Fever kept their season alive on Tuesday night, picking up a 10-point win at home over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces behind a monster game from Caitlin Clark.

Now, the Aces are favored at home in Game 3 as A'ja Wilson and Co. look to advance to the semifinals and defend their title. Las Vegas won Game 1 by 17 points (102-85) at home, holding the Indiana offense (No. 1 in the WNBA) in check for most of the night.

Both of these teams entered the playoffs in the top five in the odds to win the Finals, and it's likely that the winner of this series will be near the top of the odds board going into the semis.

I'm eyeing a player prop for Clark in this game, but I've also decided to share my breakdown for the winner, even though I'm not sure I'll be betting on it.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 105-92 (-7.04 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 280-257-2 (-4.14 units)

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Caitlin Clark 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)

After a shaky Game 1 against Las Vegas, Clark completely flipped the script in Game 2, scoring 27 points and dishing out 15 assists in a home win.

Clark was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in Game 2, and he’s now 8-for-21 from deep in this series, making her an intriguing prop target in Game 3.

The Aces have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season, ranking 12th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

To close the regular season Clark shot 39.0 percent from deep from Aug. 1 on, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

The volume is the key for Clark, as she’s taking nearly nine shots per game from beyond the arc since Aug. 1 and is averaging 7.9 3-point attempts per game for the season. In the playoffs, that number is up to 10.5 3s per game.

She’s also +120 to make four or more 3-pointers, which I don’t mind as a small wager in this winner-take-all matchup.

Who will win?

I know, I didn’t give out a pick on a side for this game, and I personally don’t love the 4.5-point spread either way with how the first two games have gone. Both teams have 10-plus point wins, but the Fever have the offense to at least hang around with the season on the line.

I believe the Aces are the team to bet to win if you’re looking to take a side.

Las Vegas has a ton of playoff experience on the roster, and the Fever are a volatile team at times, especially on the road. Indy is just 4-5 against the spread as a road underdog in 2026, and it really struggled with turnovers in Game 1 of this series.

The sloppiness – at times – of the Indiana offense won’t cut it against an Aces team that has a championship core and the best player in the league in Wilson.

Indy was just 13-9 straight up on the road in the regular season, and it needed to outshoot the Aces by 10 percent from the field to win Game 2. I don’t see that happening in Las Vegas, so if I’m taking a side, it’s the defending champs to win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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