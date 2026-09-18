Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever vs. Tempo, Fade Sabrina Ionescu)

A few teams are set to play their first game since the WNBA’s break for the 2026 FIBA World Cup, including playoff squads like the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever and New York Liberty.

All four of those teams could compete for the title, though the Lynx are the clear favorite to win it all this season. Minnesota is favored at home on Friday night in a matchup with the Liberty, a potential first-round matchup that we’ll see later on this month.

Meanwhile, Indiana and Golden State are both major favorites in matchups with Toronto and Portland. The Fire have a tough turnaround against the Valkyries, as they played on Thursday night as well against the Phoenix Mercury.

With the final week of the regular season upon us, I’m looking to improve on my season-long record in this column ahead of the playoffs. I’m over .500 in these picks, but a few more wins are needed to get back into the positives in terms of units won/lost.

Tonight, I’m eyeing two plays, including a pick for the Fever vs. Tempo clash.

Let’s take a look at each of these bets and the latest odds from the best betting sites .

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 93-80 (-4.33 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 268-245-2 (-1.43 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana Fever -12.5 (-108) vs. Toronto Tempo

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 15.5 Points (-122)

Indiana Fever -12.5 (-108) vs. Toronto Tempo

There is a ton at stake for Indiana down the stretch of the regular season, as a strong finish could guarantee it home court to open the playoffs.

The Fever have the No. 1 offensive rating in the WNBA this season, making this a nightmare matchup for a Tempo team that is dead last in opponent points per game and defensive rating. The Tempo have been banged up over the last month, leading to a 1-14 record over their last 15 games.

Their net rating during that stretch? A shocking minus-17.8.

The Fever should be able to make quick work of the Tempo, who have covered the spread in just three of nine games as home underdogs in 2026. While they lost by just six against the Fever the last time these teams met in Toronto, I expect a rested Indiana team not to mess around with playoff positioning on the line.

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 15.5 Points (-122)

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has dealt with injuries in the 2026 season, and she has not shot the ball well, especially right before the FIBA World Cup break.

Ionescu is averaging 15.1 points per game overall, shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3. She’s shooting almost five percent worse from downtown than her career average, and the four-time All-Star was in a massive slump in the final seven games she played in August.

Over that stretch, Ionescu averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 33.0 percent from the field and 14.9 percent from 3. She only had three games with over 15 points during that stretch.

Now, Ionescu did have two strong games (17 and 25 points) against Minnesota back in July, but she shot a combined 14-for-32 in those games. So, the volume may be the only thing that gets the Liberty guard over this number on Friday night.

Against the No. 2 defense in the league, I’m willing to take the UNDER for Ionescu in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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