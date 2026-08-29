Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kahleah Copper vs. Tempo, Sky vs. Liberty)

A two-game slate takes place in the WNBA on Sunday, though only one team that will be in the 2026 playoffs is in action.

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are looking to climb out of the No. 8 seed over the final stretch of the regular season, and they’re favored at home on Saturday against the Chicago Sky. Chicago has a one-point loss and a recent seven-point win over the Liberty, but it is down multiple key players for Saturday’s contest.

In the second game on Saturday, the Toronto Tempo hit the road for the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. They’ll take on a struggling Phoenix Mercury team that won’t have trade deadline addition Kelsey Plum (leg) in action.

I’m eyeing a player prop in that matchup since neither of those teams has been good enough over the last few weeks to bet against the spread.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of my picks for Aug. 29, as I’m aiming to get closer to even in the 2026 season.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 91-78 (-4.19 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 266-243-2 (-1.29 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Liberty -8.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky

Kahleah Copper 20+ Points (-167)

New York Liberty -8.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky

Can we trust the Liberty against a Chicago team that won’t be in the playoffs in 2026?

The Sky won’t have DiJonai Carrington in the lineup on Saturday afternoon, and it’s possible Natasha Cloud (questionable) is also out of the lineup.

While the Sky have played the Liberty close this season, New York has been a much better team at home, winning 13 of 19 games while posting a plus-6.7 net rating. Outside of Satou Sabally (concussion, away from the team), the Liberty are fully healthy coming into this matchup, a good sign for their chances of getting back on track.

New York is 2.5 games out of the No. 4 seed in the league, so it certainly has a lot to play for down the stretch of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Chicago is just 5-14 on the road and has a bad loss to Connecticut and a blowout loss to Indiana in its last two games. The Sky are already a little thin at the guard spot, so losing Cloud on Saturday would be a pretty major blow against a New York team that has a top-five offense in 2026.

I’m going to lay the points with the Liberty, who need this win a lot more than Chicago, on Saturday afternoon.

Kahleah Copper 20+ Points (-167)

Mercury star guard Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.3 points per game this season while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. She’s struggled from 3 (29.8 percent), but Copper is taking 16.1 shots per game – the second most in her WNBA career.

The star guard is coming off a 35-point game in a loss to the Washington Mystics, who have the No. 3 defense in the WNBA this season. Now, she has a cupcake matchup against the Tempo, who are dead last in defensive rating and allow a league-worst 93.6 points per game.

In two meetings with the Tempo, Copper has 18 and 27 points, and she’s scored 20 or more points in 16 of her last 25 games, averaging 23.5 per game during that stretch.

With Kelsey Plum (leg) out on Saturday, Copper should handle a massive role on offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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