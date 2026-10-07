Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty vs. Dream, Aces vs. Valkyries in Game 2)

A pair of Game 2s in the WNBA Semifinals are set for Wednesday night, as the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries look to take commanding 2-0 series leads.

Both teams are favored at home on Wednesday, but the No. 4-seeded Dream are down a key player in All-Star Allisha Gray (finger) against the No. 8-seeded New York Liberty.

Breaking: Allisha Gray will miss Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals with a finger injury but is day-to-day otherwise, per coach Karl Smesko. pic.twitter.com/GtscwcxmvB — espnW (@espnW) October 6, 2026

Atlanta has won three games in a row against New York dating back to the regular season, and it remains the favorite to win the WNBA Finals this season, even with Gray sidelined.

Out West, the No. 2-seeded Valkyries held the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (the No. 3 seed) to just 60 points in Game 1, and they jumped to favorites in Game 2. A’ja Wilson and Co. are looking to bounce back to reach the Finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Both games have very close spreads, making this playoff slate an interesting one to bet on in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

It hasn’t been a profitable postseason, but I’m looking to get back on track with a side for each game on Wednesday night.

Getting back to basics can’t hurt, and I believe both road teams have an interesting advantage on Wednesday.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 108-97 (-10.07 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 283-262-2 (-7.17 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Liberty +2.5 (-115) vs. Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-102) vs. Golden State Valkyries

New York Liberty +2.5 (-115) vs. Atlanta Dream

New York may have lost Game 1, but it did upset the Lynx in back-to-back games in the first round, including once on the road.

The Liberty have a ton of playoff experience on their roster, and I think the loss of Gray is pretty big for the Dream. The All-Star wing averaged 19.0 points per game this season, so replacing that production won’t be easy against a Liberty team that had an average defense (seventh in defensive rating) and a top-six offense during the regular season.

New York was 1-1 against Atlanta in the regular season when Breanna Stewart suited up against the Dream, and it’s not a typical No. 8 seed since it entered 2026 as one of the top contenders to win the Finals.

The Dream did win both of their games without Gray this season, but they were both against a non-playoff team in the Los Angeles Sparks.

After Atlanta needed a 25-point game from guard Jordin Canada to take Game 1, I think it will struggle to produce enough offense on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-102) vs. Golden State Valkyries

I entered this series picking the Aces to advance, and I’m not going to completely abandon that pick despite a shaky Game 1 showing on offense.

Las Vegas held the Valkyries in check as well, and I think there’s a bounce-back game coming from Wilson and the defending champs.

Let’s not forget, the Aces have owned the Valkyries in the regular season, going 3-0 straight up with wins by 19, five and 10. They’ve also only lost two total games (including Game 1) since Golden State joined the W as an expansion team in the 2025 season.

Golden State’s offense is the best in the league in the playoffs, but that wasn’t the case in the regular season when it finished seventh in offensive rating and 12th in effective field goal percentage. Regression is going to come at some point, and I like the fact that the Aces have shifted to underdogs in Game 2.

Las Vegas was 16-6 on the road in the regular season, and it had the No. 2 offense in the league. I don’t expect another dud from the defending champs in what should be a long semifinal series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .