Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty vs. Wings, A’ja Wilson in Aces vs. Tempo)

Just two days of games remain before the 2026 WNBA All-Star break, as every team in the league is off on Tuesday night before the first half wraps up with a loaded slate on Wednesday.

On Monday, we now have four games to dive into, as the New York Liberty-Dallas Wings matchup from last Thursday was rescheduled for tonight. There are multiple title contenders in action, including the top four teams in the league (Minnesota, Las Vegas, Golden State and Dallas) which all happen to be in the Western Conference:

Las Vegas Aces vs. Toronto Tempo

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

That means we could see some movement in the standings on Monday, and both Dallas and Golden State have long winning streaks that they’re looking to uphold. The Wings are underdogs at home against New York, but Golden State is heavily favored to win a 10th straight game in a matchup with Washington.

Even with four games in action, I’ve narrowed things down to my two favorite bets on Monday, including a player prop for Aces star A’ja Wilson against a struggling Toronto team.

Plus, there is one underdog that I think is in a great spot to pull off an upset. Let’s examine the odds and analysis behind these plays with the 2026 season more than halfway done.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 63-450 (+1.36 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 238-213-2 (+4.26 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Wings +3.5 (-108) vs. New York Liberty

A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-137)

Dallas Wings +3.5 (-108) vs. New York Liberty

Dallas has now won six games in a row, and it’s continuously shown that it needs to be taken seriously as a potential NBA Finals contender.

The Wings already have two commanding wins over the Liberty this season, and Dallas outranks New York in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating through 25 games. So, I don’t understand why the Liberty are favored on the road in this game, especially with two key rotation pieces – Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich – ruled out.

I don’t want to focus on Dallas’ six-game winning streak too much, but it is worth noting that New York has lost four in a row and has been awful against the Western Conference this season.

The Liberty are 13-12 overall, but they’re just 5-9 against teams in the West. On top of that, New York is a league-worst 3-9 against the spread on the road.

Bueckers, Jessica Shepard, Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale have formed a serious playoff contender in Dallas, and the Liberty have struggled to stay healthy with Sabally, Fiebich and Sabrina Ionescu all missing time.

I like the Wings to win this game, as they’re already an impressive 8-3 at home in 2026. It’s a gift to get them as 3.5-point underdogs on Monday night.

A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-137)

Leading WNBA MVP candidate A’ja Wilson is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, and she has a perfect matchup on Monday night against a Toronto team that has struggled on the boards in 2026.

The Tempo rank dead last in the WNBA in rebound percentage, and they are 12th in the league in opponent rebounds per game, allowing over 35 per night.

Wilson enters this game with 10 or more boards in four games in a row, and she’s picked up at least nine rebounds in her last eight appearances. The four-time league MVP has double-digit boards in 12 of her 22 games in 2026, and she’s coming off back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025) where she averaged at least 10.2 rebounds per game.

Given the matchup, I think Wilson keeps her streak going on Monday, especially since the Tempo are down a key frontcourt piece in Nyara Sabally.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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