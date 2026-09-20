Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Napheesa Collier, Caitlin Clark, Liberty, Aces)

Only a few days remain in the 2026 WNBA regular season, and Sunday features a loaded five-game slate with the No. 1 seed in the league still up for grabs.

Three straight losses by the Minnesota Lynx has opened the door for the Golden State Valkyries to take the No. 1 seed, though Golden State needs to finish a whole game ahead of Minnesota since it lost the season series between the teams.

The Valkyries (winners of six in a row) are just a half game out of a tie for the top spot with the Lynx set to face the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

That’s one of four games with playoff implications on Sunday, as the Las Vegas Aces (No. 3), Indiana Fever (No. 5), New York Liberty (No. 7) and Washington Mystics (No. 8) are all in action as well.

Sunday, Sept. 20 WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty @ Toronto Tempo

Washington Mystics @ Indiana Fever

Portland Fire @ Los Angeles Sparks

Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces

After some middling days (3-2 overall) since the WNBA returned from the 2026 FIBA World Cup break, I’m looking to deliver a few winners on Sunday to close out the regular season strong.

Peter’s Points will still be here for the playoffs, but Sunday is one of the last times we’ll get such a big WNBA slate in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of each of my plays for the action on Sept. 20.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 96-82 (-4.03 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 271-247-2 (-1.13 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Napheesa Collier 7+ Rebounds (-177)

New York Liberty Team Total OVER 95.5 Points vs. Toronto Tempo (-115)

Las Vegas Aces -15.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm

Caitlin Clark UNDER 9.5 Assists (-125)

Napheesa Collier 7+ Rebounds (-177)

Lynx star Napheesa Collier is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game in her 13 appearances in 2026, and she’s coming off a seven-rebound game on Friday in a loss to the New York Liberty.

Collier has grabbed at least seven boards in nine of her 13 games this season, including four in a row. She has yet to face the Sun in the 2026 season, but CT has listed Olivia Nelson-Ododa as out and Brittney Griner as questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

So, there shouldn’t be a ton of resistance on the boards for the Lynx.

Connecticut also ranks just 10th in the league in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game, making this a pretty favorable matchup for Collier to at least hit her season average.

New York Liberty Team Total OVER 95.5 Points vs. Toronto Tempo (-115)

The Liberty need every win they can get to close out the regular season and move up in the standings, so I expect them to go full throttle on Sunday against a tanking Toronto squad.

The Tempo are the worst defensive team in the WNBA, ranking 15th in defensive rating and opponent points per game, allowing 94.0 per night. The Tempo allowed 97 points to New York in their first meeting this season and 91 in a win back in July.

Now, the Tempo are down their two best players in Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, which should make this an easy win for the Liberty. The Tempo have not been able to stop anyone over the last few months, losing 14 of their last 15 games while allowing 95.9 points per game.

So, I’m buying this Liberty offense, which is fifth in the league in offensive rating and fourth in effective field goal percentage in 2026.

Las Vegas Aces -15.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm

The Las Vegas Aces are in a great spot to finish with the No. 3 seed in the WNBA this season, but that’s far from locked up.

A’ja Wilson and Co. have just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Dream entering Sunday’s action, and a loss to the tanking Seattle Storm would be a major blow to the Aces’ hopes of landing a top-three seed and staying on the opposite side of the bracket as the Lynx.

Seattle and Las Vegas faced off in their first games out of the 2026 FIBA World Cup break, and the Aces had no problem winning that game on the road, 114-77.

The Storm have really struggled on the road in 2026, going 2-19 overall while posting a 9-11 record against the spread as road underdogs. They also have an average scoring margin of minus-10.4 points per game in those matchups.

I think Las Vegas takes care of business at home, where it is 11-8 against the spread when favored (the third-best mark in the W).

Caitlin Clark UNDER 9.5 Assists (-125)

Fever star Caitlin Clark has been on a tear as of late, averaging 26.1 points and 9.5 assists per game over her last 17 games. The three-time All-Star is one of the best passers in the WNBA, but she has a tough matchup against the Washington defense on Sunday.

The Mystics are second in the league in defensive rating, second in opponent points per game and fifth in opponent assists per game, allowing less than 20 per night.

Clark had just five dimes the last time these teams met, and she had 10 assists in an overtime loss to Washington where the Fever scored 102 points much earlier in the campaign.

So, I think it’s going to take a special performance for the star guard to reach double-digit dimes on Sunday.

Even with her recent stretch, Clark is averaging 8.5 assists per game in 2026, and she’s only cleared 9.5 dimes 14 times in 37 games. She can still have a great game and fall just short of this number on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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