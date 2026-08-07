Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Dream vs. Mystics on Friday)

The WNBA playoff race is going to get shaken up a bit on Friday night, as four teams in the top eight in the standings are in action.

Kelsey Plum, Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Angel Reese and several other stars will take the floor as the WNBA sends us into the weekend with a banger of a three-game slate:

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings

There are two potential playoff matchups with Atlanta taking on Washington and Golden State playing Dallas, and the Dallas matchup is extremely intriguing since these teams have another game to play later on this season.

There are two bets that I have circled for Friday’s action, including a player prop for Wings star guard Paige Bueckers.

It’s been a solid season with these picks in Peter’s Points, so let’s head into the weekend with a few winners!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 76-63 (-1.27 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 251-226-2 (+1.63 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Mystics +3.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream

Paige Bueckers OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-145)

Washington Mystics +3.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream

The Mystics have been dominant in the 2026 season when set as home underdogs, going 8-1 against the spread.

Washington got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but it has the best defensive rating in the league over the last 15 games, going 10-5 during that stretch. It’s an extremely impressive run since Washington also has the worst offensive rating in the league during that 15-game period.

Despite that, I like the Mystics as 3.5-point underdogs against a likely playoff team in Atlanta.

The Dream have struggled when favored this season, going 10-18 against the spread, and they’re 1-1 against Washington, losing by five in their last meeting (which was in Washington, D.C.).

Atlanta is coming off a nice win at home over the Phoenix Mercury, but it has a net rating of just plus-0.1 (eighth in the league) over its last 15 games, going 8-7 during that stretch. Even if the Dream win this game, I expect it to be a close one since the Washington defense has been so elite.

Paige Bueckers OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-145)

It’s rare that I take a rebound prop for Wings star Paige Bueckers, but I believe she’s undervalued at this number against the Valkyries.

Golden State is a pretty average team on the boards (seventh in rebound percentage), and Bueckers has pushed her season average on the glass to 4.2 rebounds per game.

After a five-rebound game in her last matchup against Washington, Bueckers is averaging 4.9 rebounds in 11 games since July 1, clearing this line in nine of those matchups. The Valkyries did hold the star guard to just three rebounds in their last meeting, but Bueckers has a solid floor in this market, as she’s grabbed at least three rebounds in 25 of her 29 games this season.

With Dallas in need of a win, I wouldn’t be shocked if Bueckers has a heavy workload on Friday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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