Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Valkyries vs. Wings, Georgia Amoore vs. Dream)

A couple of lower seeds are looking to keep their season alive in the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday, as the No. 7-seeded Dallas Wings host the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries and the No. 5-seeded Washington Mystics take on the No. 4-seeded Atlanta Dream.

Both Washington and Dallas lost by double digits on the road in their Game 1 matchups, and they need wins to face a winner-take-all Game 3 later in the week in these first-round matchups.

Paige Bueckers had a huge game for the Wings in Game 1, but the rest of the team didn’t come along for the ride while the Wings allowed 104 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Dream continued to build on their massive finish to the regular season (winners of nine of 10 games), blowing out Washington in Game 1. The Dream struggled against the spread in the regular season, but they easily covered on Sunday night.

Both Atlanta and Golden State are favored on the road in Game 2, but will they be able to pull off a series sweep?

I’m eyeing a couple of bets for Wednesday’s playoff action, including a spread pick for the Valkyries vs. Wings battle.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 105-92 (-7.04 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 280-257-2 (-4.14 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries -3.5 vs. Dallas Wings (-112)

Georgia Amoore UNDER 3.5 Assists (-162)

Golden State Valkyries -3.5 vs. Dallas Wings (-112)

Golden State dominated Game 1, taking a massive lead in the first half to cruise to a 24-point win.

The Valkyries have been one of the best teams in the WNBA all season, ranking No. 1 in net rating and defensive rating, and they’ve now won all four games against Dallas by eight or more points. So, I think this spread is a little low considering how poorly Dallas played on defense in Game 1.

The Wings have one of the best players in the league in Paige Bueckers, but they lack depth with Azzi Fudd out for the season and Alanna Smith banged up. Even though the Wings were 16-6 at home in the 2026 campaign, I have a hard time betting on them at such a short price to cover in Game 2.

Golden State has the best against the spread record in the WNBA this season, and I expect the Valkyries to advance in this series. I don’t mind betting on them to pull off a sweep with this spread set just outside one possession.

Georgia Amoore UNDER 3.5 Assists (-162)

During the season, Washington guard Georgia Amoore averaged 3.4 assists per game, and she picked up three dimes in the Game 1 loss against Atlanta.

Amoore is the point guard of a below average offense, as the Mystics finished the regular season average 84.0 points per game (12th in the league) while also ranking 12th in offensive rating.

In her three regular-season matchups with the Dream, Amoore had just one total assist. The former first-round pick failed to clear this line in Game 1, and the Dream are third in the league in opponent assists per game.

On top of that, Atlanta closed the regular season with the No. 3 defensive rating in the league. I can’t trust Amoore, who played just over 24 minutes in Game 1, to have a big game as a passer on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .