WNBA Finals MVP Odds: Gabby Williams, Angel Reese Top List in Dream vs. Valkyries Matchup

The 2026 WNBA Finals are set to begin on Saturday afternoon, as the No. 4-seeded Atlanta Dream take on the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries.

Oddsmakers are expecting a close series, as the Valkyries (-115 to win) are slight favorites entering Game 1. That has made the WNBA Finals MVP market extremely interesting, as only one player has shorter than 4/1 odds – Golden State’s Gabby Williams – ahead of Game 1.

Not only are oddsmakers considering this series a toss up, but one of these franchises will win the title for the first time in their history.

The Dream are making their fourth WNBA Finals appearance after losses in 2010, 2011 and 2013 while the Valkyries are in just their second season since they were an expansion team in 2025. So, the player that wins this award will enter uncharted territory for both of these teams.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds to win the WNBA Finals MVP with four players set at 6/1 or better ahead of Saturday’s Game 1.

WNBA Finals MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gabby Williams: +120

Angel Reese: +425

Rhyne Howard: +600

Allisha Gray: +600

Jordin Canada: +1200

Veronica Burton: +1500

Tiffany Hayes: +4500

Janelle Salaun: +15000

DeWanna Bonner: +20000

Cecilia Zandalasini: +25000

Naz Hillmon: +25000

Kayla Thornton: +25000

Gabby Williams Favored to Win Finals MVP

This postseason, Williams has been on another level for the Valkyries, averaging 22.7 points on 17.6 shots per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3.

Williams didn’t contribute a ton of rebounds or assists in the regular season, but she’s improved across the board in six playoff games, averaging 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per night.

The former UConn star is the go-to scoring option for Golden State, scoring at least 16 points in every playoff game this season. She has the highest ceiling as a scorer on the Valkyries roster, which makes her the rightful favorite in this market. Veronica Burton (+1500) is second in this market for Golden State, but she’s sixth overall in the odds.

Angel Reese Leads Dream in WNBA Finals MVP Odds

Angel Reese has the best odds of any Dream player to win Finals MVP after averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Both Reese and Rhyne Howard are streaky scorers for Atlanta, but Reese’s defensive impact makes her the favorite in this market. Allisha Gray (hand) has been banged up this postseason, so it’s hard to project just how effective she’ll be in the Finals.

If you’re taking the Dream to win this series, Reese is a pretty great value at +425.

Don’t Sleep on Veronica Burton for Finals MVP

I mentioned Burton as a potential MVP candidate, and I think she’s the engine for this Golden State team.

The veteran point guard is averaging just 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during this playoff run, attempting double-digit shots in just one game. So, it makes sense that she’s a long shot to win the Finals MVP.

However, if you watch Burton, she’s everywhere. A first-round pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Burton has fought to stay in the league and is the ultimate hustler for this Valkyries defense (No. 1 in the WNBA this season).

She may not put up huge scoring numbers, but Burton commands this offense and will draw some tough assignments on defense with the Dream featuring Jordin Canada, Gray and Howard.

It may only take one breakout game scoring the ball for Burton to insert herself into this convo. After all, she averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 assists per game during the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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