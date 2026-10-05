WNBA Finals Odds: Dream Shift to Favorite After Win vs. Liberty, Aces Loss to Valkyries

There is a new favorite to win the WNBA Finals for the third time this postseason.

Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and the No. 4-seeded Atlanta Dream are now +180 to win the title and slightly favored over the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries after both teams picked up wins in Game 1 of the semifinals on Sunday.

Atlanta was favored to beat the New York Liberty at home, and it came through with a 10-point win behind a massive game from point guard Jordin Canada, who had 25 points and five steals to pace the team. The win was Atlanta’s third in a row against the Liberty dating back to the last week of the regular season, and oddsmakers are giving it an easier path to reach the Finals than Golden State.

The Valkyries’ league-best defense was in full effect on Sunday, holding the Las Vegas Aces to just 60 points in a 71-60 win. It was the first win for Golden State against A’ja Wilson and Co. this season, as Las Vegas swept the regular-season series.

As a result, oddsmakers have dropped the Aces – the previous Finals favorite – all the way back to +320 to win the title this season.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Dream: +180

Golden State Valkyries: +190

Las Vegas Aces: +320

New York Liberty: +650

Las Vegas is the defending champion, and either the Aces or Liberty have won each of the last four WNBA titles. So, the latest odds movement suggests that we could have a new champ in the 2026 season.

The Aces lost star guard Jewell Loyd in Game 1, and they’ve already lost starting forward NaLyssa Smith for the rest of the season. So, Las Vegas is pretty short-handed ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2, where the Valkyries are 1.5-point favorites at home.

In the Dream vs. Liberty series, the No. 8-seeded Liberty are 3.5-point road underdogs in Game 2. New York and Las Vegas would love to even things before heading home for Game 3, and the betting odds suggest that we’ll see two close games on Wednesday.

The WNBA Finals odds are going to shift with each game at this stage in the playoffs, and I think Las Vegas (at +320) is a pretty solid value given the team’s postseason history in the Wilson era.

If the Aces win Game 2, there’s a chance that they’ll jump right back into the top spot in the odds to win the Finals in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .