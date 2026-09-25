WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team Ahead of Playoffs (Lynx Favored; Can Aces Repeat?)

The WNBA Playoffs are officially set!

A lot of jostling went on in the standings since the league returned from the 2026 FIBA World Cup break, with the Indiana Fever falling to the No. 6 spot and the New York Liberty falling to the No. 8 spot on the final days of the regular season.

The top four seeds in the W remained the same, as Minnesota locked up the No. 1 seed on Tuesday and will be followed by Golden State, Las Vegas and Atlanta – all who will have home court in round one.

Here’s a look at each matchup:

No. 8 New York Liberty vs. No. 1 Minnesota Lynx

No. 5 Washington Mystics vs. No. 4 Atlanta Dream

No. 6 Indiana Fever vs. No. 3 Las Vegas Aces

No. 7 Dallas Wings vs. No. 2 Golden State Valkyries

The Lynx (-350), Valkyries (-425), Dream (-340) and Aces (-170) are favored to reach the WNBA Semifinals, though it’s been pretty clear all season that any of these eight teams can win on any given night. Washington went on a massive run to close the regular season to jump all the way up to the No. 5 seed while the No. 8-seeded Liberty have title experience after winning it all in 2024.

The Lynx are still favored to win the Finals even though they’ll play New York in Round 1, but there are some interesting new prices now that these postseason battles are set.

Let’s take a look at where each team stands in the odds to win it all ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 action.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds for Every Playoff Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx: +115

Las Vegas Aces: +475

Golden State Valkyries: +600

Atlanta Dream: +750

Indiana Fever: +950

New York Liberty: +1400

Washington Mystics: +6500

Dallas Wings: +8000

Minnesota Lynx Favored to Win WNBA Finals

Can Napheesa Collier and Co. finally get over the hump and win the Finals?

Minnesota has been the best team in the WNBA all season long, ranking in the top four in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. It is the clear favorite in the odds, even though it has a tricky first-round matchup.

New York has beaten Minnesota twice this season, but the Liberty really faltered down the stretch to drop to the No. 8 seed, losing badly to Atlanta in back-to-back games to end the regular season.

Olivia Miles (calf) missed the final two games of the regular season, so it’ll be important for the Lynx to have her at full strength in the playoffs. Still, the bracket could not have broken better for Minnesota, as it’ll avoid Las Vegas, Golden State and Indiana until the WNBA Finals (if it gets there).

Aces vs. Fever Matchup Will Cause Massive Shift in Odds

The No. 2 and No. 5 teams in the odds to win the Finals are set to square off in Round 1 after Indiana lost its regular season finale to drop to the No. 6 seed.

This is a matchup between two of the best offenses in the WNBA – and three of the best players in A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

The Fever have struggled a bit on the defensive end (eighth in defensive rating) this season, which puts them in a bit of a vulnerable spot against a loaded Aces team. Las Vegas has won multiple titles in the Wilson era, so there’s no doubt this team has what it takes to win it all.

However, the loss of forward NaLyssa Smith could loom large for the Aces in this series.

Whoever wins this matchup could very well end up being favored against Golden State or Dallas in the WNBA Semifinals. I lean with Las Vegas, but the Fever dropping to fifth in the odds is certainly intriguing if you’re looking for a long shot bet.

Can Valkyries, Dream Win It All?

Golden State

Golden State has by far the best defense in the WNBA, allowing less than 80 points per game while ranking No. 1 in defensive rating.

The Valkyries don’t have an alpha-dog scorer on their roster, but they play extremely well as a team on both ends and were a dominant team at home (17-5) this season. Since Golden State has the No. 2 seed, it’ll hold home-court advantage until a potential Finals matchup with Minnesota.

Atlanta

The Dream finished the regular season third in net rating, third in defensive rating and fourth in offensive rating. They have an All-Star core with Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese leading the way, giving Atlanta plenty of different ways to attack on the offensive end.

If there is one concern with this team, it’s the 3-point shooting piece on offense. Atlanta is 11th in the league in 3-point percentage, ninth in true shooting percentage and eighth in effective field goal percentage. Against improved competition, the Dream won’t be able to get away with cold shooting nights, and they do take on the No. 2 defense in the league (Washington) in Round 1.

Washington was 2-1 against Atlanta during the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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