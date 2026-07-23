WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team at 2026 All-Star Break (Lynx, Aces, Liberty Lead the Way)

The 2026 WNBA All-Star break is here. This year’s events will be held in Chicago, as the best players from around the league show off their stuff in a three-day weekend event.

We’re just over halfway through the 44-game season, and we’ve already seen teams separate into a few different tiers around the league.

The Minnesota Lynx are the lone team with at least 20 wins at the break, while three teams have yet to reach the 10-win mark.

With a chance to catch our breath, let’s take a look at 2026 WNBA Finals odds for every team at the All-Star break.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx: +140

Las Vegas Aces: +300

New York Liberty: +600

Golden State Valkyries: +850

Indiana Fever: +1500

Atlanta Dream: +1600

Dallas Wings: +1900

Washington Mystics: +20000

Los Angeles Sparks: +20000

Toronto Tempo: +35000

Phoenix Mercury: +35000

Seattle Storm: +50000

Portland Fire: +50000

Chicago Sky: +50000

Connecticut Sun: +10000

The Lynx have made an impressive jump from +950 odds to win it all before the season all the way down to +140, which implies a 41.67% chance of winning the WNBA title. Minnesota is led by second overall pick Olivia Miles, who is averaging 19.6 points per game in her rookie season. Kayla McBride joins her in the backcourt for a dynamic one-two punch, as the veteran is averaging 18.1 points per contest.

The Lynx have only lost six games this season, so it’s easy to see why they’re favored to win it all. They made it to the WNBA Finals two years ago but lost in the semifinals last season.

The Las Vegas Aces haven’t seen their odds change too much from +440 before the season, coming down to +300 at the All-Star break. A’Ja Wilson is leading the way for them as the only player in the league to average over 24 points per game this season.

The New York Liberty can never be counted out. The reigning champions and preseason favorites have seen their odds more than double from +230 to +600. They’ve battled through some injuries to a 14-12 record, but they’re a team that knows how to win and can turn it on in the postseason.

The Golden State Valkyries made the playoffs in their inaugural season last year, but failed to win a game. They’ve been a surprising squad in their sophomore season, moving from +3500 to one of just four teams with odds shorter than 10-1 to win it all at the break.

After that, the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, and Dallas Wings all have an outside chance of winning it all. They'll need something to turn around in the second half, though, or they'll see their odds go the way of the rest of the league, with eight teams having longer than 200-1 odds to win it all at the break.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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