WNBA MVP Odds: Caitlin Clark Remains Behind A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles Despite Recent Hot Stretch

The second half of the 2026 WNBA season is officially under way, and the MVP race is heating up after some dazzling performances from Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles and A’ja Wilson on Tuesday.

Wilson remains the favorite in the odds to win the MVP, and she had 28 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a win over the Portland Fire on Tuesday night. The Las Vegas Aces star was the league MVP in each of the last two seasons, but her case to win in 2026 may rest on where the Aces finish in the standings.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 2 seed in the league, behind only the Minnesota Lynx, but there are two MVP candidates – Clark and Paige Bueckers – that could improve their respective cases if they jump ahead of the Aces this season.

Clark put together yet another insane game on Tuesday night in a win over the Seattle Storm, finishing with 32 points, four rebounds and seven assists. It’s the third time in four games that she’s scored at least 27 points, and Indiana has now won four games in a row.

Here’s a look at how the WNBA MVP race currently sits with about two months left in the regular season.

WNBA MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

A'ja Wilson: -360

Paige Bueckers: +850

Olivia Miles: +1000

Caitlin Clark: +1300

Breanna Stewart: +3500

Sabrina Ionescu: +15000

Rhyne Howard: +15000

Allisha Gray: +15000

Jessica Shepard: +15000

Marina Mabrey: +20000

Kelsey Mitchell: +20000

Aliyah Boston: +20000

Sonia Citron: +20000

Gabby Williams: +20000

Jackie Young: +25000

Angel Reese: +25000

A’ja Wilson

Wilson’s two-way impact is a major reason why she’s the favorite to win MVP this season.

The Aces star is not only averaging 26.2 points per game, but she leads the other top candidates in win shares while also putting up 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Las Vegas relies heavily on Wilson on both ends of the floor, and she remains the league’s best scorer, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3.

If the Aces end up with a top-two seed, it’s going to be really hard to make a case for anyone other than Wilson to win MVP, especially since her advanced numbers (win shares, box plus/minus, player impact estimate) are all at the top of the league.

Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings won just 10 games in the 2025 season, so Bueckers’ play in 2026 has been a huge part to them turning things around and becoming a true playoff contender.

The second-year guard is averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3. Bueckers has also accumulated 4.0 win shares for the No. 4-seeded Wings.

I think Bueckers, Miles and Clark are all interchangeable as the No. 2 player in this market, but there’s no doubt that the Wings’ turnaround falls on the shoulders of Bueckers and All-Star Jessica Shepard. If voters want to make the case for Dallas seeing the biggest year-to-year change of any team, then Bueckers certainly is deserving of this honor.

She’s yet to play a game in the second half, but the star guard has Dallas just four games out of the No. 1 seed and one game out of the No. 2 seed in the league.

Olivia Miles

Rookie Olivia Miles has accumulated 4.4 win shares in her first WNBA season, and she’s been a major reason why the Lynx have the best record in the WNBA.

A rookie winning MVP would be shocking, but Miles is putting up MVP numbers, averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Lynx guard may see her role decrease a bit with Napheesa Collier healthy again, but Miles opened the second half with 24 points, six boards and eight dimes in a win over Toronto.

If the Lynx hold on to the No. 1 seed, I could see Miles closing as the No. 2 candidate behind Wilson. However, oddsmakers don’t believe that the Lynx’s record alone is enough to vault her over Wilson at this point in the season.

Caitlin Clark

Clark is making a serious push to win MVP after scoring 45 points in a win to spark the Fever on a 4-0 stretch. The star guard doesn’t have the win share numbers that these other candidates do (2.9), but she’s also played in less games due to a back injury.

Overall, Clark is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.9 dimes per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3.

It’s going to take a second half run up the standings from Indiana to truly give Clark a chance to win MVP, but her odds have improved since the All-Star break . If there’s one thing going for Clark, it’s that she seems to be the player that could challenge Wilson in terms of scoring average by the end of the season.

A few more huge shooting performances that lead to Fever wins could put Clark’s numbers ahead of Miles or Bueckers, even if the other two guards are on teams with better records.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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