World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canada-Morocco and Paraguay-France)

We're down to the final 16 countries in contention at the 2026 World Cup, but don't take a breath, because the action immediately continues today.

Canada and Morocco will kick off the Round of 16 today, and France vs. Paraguay will play in the second of two games. In this article, I'm going to give you my best bet for both matches.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Canada to Advance (+225) vs. Morocco

France to Win Both halves (+132)

Canada vs. Morocco Best Bet

It's tough to sit here and tell you to bet on Canada, a country that had never recorded a single point at a World Cup until this year, to upset the fourth-place finisher from 2022, Morocco, but that's what I'm going to do. Believe it or not, Canada left a lot on the table in its first four games. The underlying numbers show they have played much better than the final scores indicate. In fact, they're currently second in the World Cup in expected goal differential per 60 minutes at +1.58.

Morocco has also been good, but its expected goal differential sits at +0.75 per 60 minutes of play. With that being said, there is more to this sport than "expected goals," and I'm not going to pretend that Canada should be the favorite, but when we're talking probability, I think there's value on Canada to advance at +225 odds.

Pick: Canada to Advance (+225)

Paraguay vs. France Best Bet

Upsets happen, and that's why the games are played, but make no mistake about it, Paraguay is unbelievably outmatched in this game. Don't let their upset win against Germany fool you, Paraguay has the third-worst expected goal differential per 90 minutes at -1.58. Iraq (-1.63) and Qatar (-2.08) are the only two teams with worse expected goals numbers.

France is a massive favorite to win in regulation and advance, and you'd also have to lay at least a -170 price tag on them to win by 2+ goals, but if you're looking for a way to back them at plus-money, consider betting on them to win both halves at +132.

This may require Paraguay to keep the game relatively in check in the opening half, forcing France to score once or twice in the second to secure the win. If that happens, this is going to be a great bet to have in your portfolio.

Pick: France to Win Both Halves (+132)

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