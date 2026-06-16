World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Senegal-France, Algeria-Argentina, and More)

World Cup action continues on Tuesday and we have four matches to watch and bet on today.

All four matches have a lopsided favorite. That could either mean we're in for a day of dominance by the best teams the tournament has to offer, or we could be in for a major upset that will cause ripples across the rest of the tournament.

Let's dive into how I'm betting on each of the four games.

World Cup Best Bets Today for Matchday 6

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal +111 (Caesars)

Norway -2.5 (+138) vs. Iraq (FanDuel)

Argentina vs. Algeria Both Teams to Score +135 (BetMGM)

Austria Team Total OVER 2.5 +142 (FanDuel)

Senegal vs. France Best Bet

In what's likely going to be a lopsided affair, let's bet on a goalscorer instead of a side. If you're going to give me plus-odds on the Golden Boot favorite to score against an inferior Senegal squad, I'm going to take it every time. Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in his last 12 appearances for his country. Let's see if he can score in France's first match of the 2026 World Cup.

Pick: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+111)

Norway vs. Iraq Best Bet

Norway has been unbelievably good on the international stage lately. They have completely dismantled some teams lately, including beating Sweden by a score of 3-1 in a friendly, and then beating both Italy and Estonia in World Cup qualifying by a score of 4-1. They also put up a mind-blowing 11 goals in an 11-1 victory against Moldova.

Iraq has largely been able to avoid matches against elite European competition. I think Norway is going to cruise past them on Tuesday.

Pick: Norway -2.5 (+138)

Algeria vs. Argentina Best Bet

Algeria has been an offensive juggernaut in African soccer. They failed to find the back of the net in just three of their last 19 games dating back to September of last year. I placed a dark horse bet on them to win this group, but I wish they faced Argentina later in the Group Stage. The fact that we haven't seen them against elite competition from other continents is giving me some level of caution ahead of this match.

That's why I feel a lot safer betting on both teams to score. I'm confident the Algerians are good enough offensively to score at least once, but can they keep the defending champs in check? We'll see.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (+135)

Jordan vs. Austria Best Bet

Austria plays a high-intensity brand of soccer. They're going to pressure Jordan any chance they get, and I can't envision them parking the bus if they take a lead. I think they're going to find the back of the net early and often against a Jordan team that has allowed 2+ goals in five straight games against lesser competition.

I think this is a great plus-money bet at +142.

Pick: Austria Team Total OVER 2.5 (+142)

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