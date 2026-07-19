World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Spain vs. Argentina World Cup Final)

The World Cup Final is here. After a long and grueling tournament, Spain will face Argentina on Sunday with the FIFA World Cup Trophy on the line.

This match will not only feature two of the best soccer countries in the world, but it will also showcase the past against the future as Lionel Messi will face Yamine Lamal, the face of the future of the sport. Argentina also has a chance to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Let's dive into my best bet on the side and the total for today's match.

Best World Cup Bets Today for Spain vs. Argentina

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spain to Lift the Trophy -152

UNDER 2.5 (-162)

Spain to Lift the Trophy -152

Let's not get it twisted. Spain entered the World Cup as the tournament favorites, and ever since a first match hiccup against Cape Verde, they've been the best team in this competition. Their advanced metrics support that fact as well, sporting an expected goal differential of +1.30 per 90 minutes of play. That's well above Argentina, which comes in at +0.91.

Argentina has struggled against inferior opponents throughout the knockout stage, but they've managed to come out on top thanks to late-game heroics. Now, for the first time, they face a superior team, and we could see Spain win this match comfortably.

UNDER 2.5 (-162)

Spain has allowed just one single goal this entire tournament, allowing Belgium to score once in their quarter-finals match. Not only have they allowed just one single goal, but Spain leads all teams in expected goals against per 90 minutes at 0.72. I see no reason why we won't have another low-scoring game, especially against an Argentina team that has been underrated defensively so far in this tournament.

Spain beat France 2-0 in the semi-final, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see the same score in today's final match.

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