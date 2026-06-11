World Cup Upset Pick of the Day: Bet Czechia to Upset South Korea

Nothing is more fun than watching an upset take place in the World Cup, but will we see one take place on the first day?

I'm going to pass on the possibility of South Africa taking down the host Mexico in the first match, but South Korea will face Czechia in a late-night showdown and I think that's where we can find some value on the underdog.

Remember, if you're going to tail this play, be sure to do so at one of the best World Cup betting sites in the country.

World Cup Match Day 1 Upset Pick

Czechia +185 vs. South Korea via FanDuel

In today's edition of Best World Cup Bets Today, I wrote about why I like Czechia to pull-off the upset:

I like the underdog in this match. Czechia's biggest strength is its size and physicality, which is something they can use to their advantage against South Korea. They're an underrated squad in this tournament, and I believe they have the right style to get the upset win on Match Day 1.

Something to keep in mind when betting on the World Cup is that the standard moneyline bet is a 3-way wager, meaning if you bet on either team to win, your bet will lose if the match ends in a draw. In my aforementioned article, I wrote that I'm going to lean on the "tie no bet" moneyline option early in the tournament until we get a better idea of how teams will perform in this tournament.

If you prefer the more conservative option where you'd get your bet amount back in case of a draw, you can back Czechia at +100. Instead, if you want to get aggressive and bet the underdog on the 3-way moneyline, you can find +185 odds on FanDuel.

Whichever way you want to bet it, let's back an underdog to pull off an upset on the opening day of this year's World Cup.

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