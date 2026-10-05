World Series Odds: Dodgers Remain Favorite Despite Game 2 Loss; Brewers, Rays Rising

Two one-run games in the NLDS on Sunday have shaken up the latest odds to win the World Series, though the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorite.

Los Angeles dropped Sunday night’s Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves, but it hasn’t changed the betting market’s sentiment that L.A. is the best team in the league.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed in the NL (and all of baseball) – the Milwaukee Brewers – pulled out an insane walk-off win on Sunday. Outfielder Jackson Chourio hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth off superstar closer Mason Miller to give the Brew Crew a commanding 2-0 series lead over the San Diego Padres.

If there's one thing you watch before tonight’s ALDS action, make it Chourio’s at-bat:

FULL AT-BAT: Jackson Chourio vs. Mason Miller 🍿



The Brewers walk it off to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS! pic.twitter.com/muBNJw1YKw — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2026

Monday’s action features the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox facing the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Chicago and Tampa Bay won the series openers in the ALDS, but both teams are underdogs on Monday.

Here’s how the World Series odds have shaken out ahead of Monday’s ALDS action.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +220

Milwaukee Brewers: +310

Tampa Bay Rays: +550

Atlanta Braves: +750

New York Yankees: +750

Chicago White Sox: +1100

Cleveland Guardians: +1800

San Diego Padres: +4500

Are Dodgers in Trouble Against Atlanta?

The defending champions have long been the favorite to win the World Series, but they dropped Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday, losing home field in the process.

Now, the Dodgers head on the road against an Atlanta team that was 23 games over .500 at home in the regular season and will have ace Chris Sale available for either Game 3 or Game 4. Sale didn’t pitch on short rest in Game 2, with the Braves riding a bullpen game to a 3-2 win.

Oddsmakers aren’t wavering on their position with the Dodgers, but it’s worth noting that L.A. was much closer to even money before the playoffs began. With the Brewers up 2-0 on San Diego in the other NLDS series, they should have the opportunity to set their rotation before the NLCS, which could also end up hurting L.A. if it has to go five games to win this series.

Brewers Closing in on Top Spot in Odds

Milwaukee pulled off an insane win on Sunday, as Chourio’s walk-off, two-run single off of All-Star Mason Miller gave the Brewers a commanding 2-0 series lead.

San Diego (now +4500 to win the World Series) was aggressive and tried to get a six-out save from Miller, but it came up short and now needs to win three games in a row to advance.

The Brewers have home field this entire postseason, and they’re closing in on the top spot in the odds after L.A.’s loss in Game 2. Milwaukee was elite at home in the regular season, going 55-26 in 81 games.

Can Rays Take Control vs. Yankees?

The Tampa Bay vs. New York series in the ALDS features the two top teams in the American League, and whoever comes out is going to be favored to win the ALCS and advance to the World Series.

Tampa Bay held New York to just one hit in Game 1 in a 1-0 win, and it’s looking to take a 2-0 series lead on Monday night. However, oddsmakers have set the Rays as underdogs at home with AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler on the bump for New York.

An upset win by Tampa Bay would undoubtedly shift the odds before the series goes to New York later in the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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