World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of 2026 MLB Playoffs (Dodgers Favored; Rays And Yankees Top AL)

It’s officially time for the MLB Playoffs!

Sunday’s regular season finales decided the final two playoff spots that were still up for grabs, as the Houston Astros won the AL West with a commanding win over the Athletics (and a Texas loss) and the Philadelphia Phillies secured the final wild card spot in the National League with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.

There are a ton of interesting storylines entering the postseason, where the Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear favorite (+200) to win the World Series for the third year in a row.

L.A. has a really deep team and rotation, but the Milwaukee Brewers (+600) have the best record in baseball and the No. 1 seed in the National League. So, that could make a potential NLCS very interesting, especially since Shohei Ohtani has been banged up this month for the Dodgers.

In the American League, the AL East has arguably the three top teams (Tampa Bay, New York and Boston), but only one of them can make the ALCS since they have to face each other in the wild card round (Boston vs. New York) and ALDS.

Here’s a look at the full playoff picture with the wild card round set to begin on Tuesday.

American League Playoff Teams

AL East Winner: Tampa Bay Rays – bye

AL Central Winner: Cleveland Guardians – bye

AL West Winner: Houston Astros

AL Wild Card (1): New York Yankees

AL Wild Card (2): Boston Red Sox

AL Wild Card (3): Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay will play the winner of the Boston vs. New York series in the ALDS while Cleveland will take on the winner of the Chicago vs. Houston matchup.

National League Playoff Teams

NL East Winner: Atlanta Braves

NL Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers – bye

NL West Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers – bye

NL Wild Card (1): San Diego Padres

NL Wild Card (2): Chicago Cubs

NL Wild Card (3): Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee will play the winner of the wild-card matchup between Chicago and San Diego while the Los Angeles Dodgers await the winner of the Philadelphia vs. Atlanta series.

Only one team in the top five in the odds – the New York Yankees – will have to play in the wild card round, which is a sign that oddsmakers expect them to advance past the Boston Red Sox.

For example, the Atlanta Braves (+1500) are tied for sixth in the odds with Boston despite the fact that they easily won the NL East.

One team to watch in the postseason is the San Diego Padres, as they closed the regular season on a massive hot streak, securing the No. 1 wild card spot in the National League in the process. San Diego has a tough matchup with the Chicago Cubs in the wild card round, but a team this hot could be one that makes a deep postseason run. The Padres are currently +2000 to win the World Series, which is ninth out of the 12 teams in the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at every team’s odds to win the World Series before the wild card round begins.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +200

Milwaukee Brewers: +600

Tampa Bay Rays: +800

New York Yankees: +850

Cleveland Guardians: +1200

Boston Red Sox: +1500

Atlanta Braves: +1500

Chicago Cubs: +1700

San Diego Padres: +2000

Philadelphia Phillies: +2000

Houston Astros: +2500

Chicago White Sox: +4000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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