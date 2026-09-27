World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of 2026 MLB Playoffs (Dodgers Favored; Rays And Yankees Top AL)
It’s officially time for the MLB Playoffs!
Sunday’s regular season finales decided the final two playoff spots that were still up for grabs, as the Houston Astros won the AL West with a commanding win over the Athletics (and a Texas loss) and the Philadelphia Phillies secured the final wild card spot in the National League with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
There are a ton of interesting storylines entering the postseason, where the Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear favorite (+200) to win the World Series for the third year in a row.
L.A. has a really deep team and rotation, but the Milwaukee Brewers (+600) have the best record in baseball and the No. 1 seed in the National League. So, that could make a potential NLCS very interesting, especially since Shohei Ohtani has been banged up this month for the Dodgers.
In the American League, the AL East has arguably the three top teams (Tampa Bay, New York and Boston), but only one of them can make the ALCS since they have to face each other in the wild card round (Boston vs. New York) and ALDS.
Here’s a look at the full playoff picture with the wild card round set to begin on Tuesday.
American League Playoff Teams
- AL East Winner: Tampa Bay Rays – bye
- AL Central Winner: Cleveland Guardians – bye
- AL West Winner: Houston Astros
- AL Wild Card (1): New York Yankees
- AL Wild Card (2): Boston Red Sox
- AL Wild Card (3): Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay will play the winner of the Boston vs. New York series in the ALDS while Cleveland will take on the winner of the Chicago vs. Houston matchup.
National League Playoff Teams
- NL East Winner: Atlanta Braves
- NL Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers – bye
- NL West Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers – bye
- NL Wild Card (1): San Diego Padres
- NL Wild Card (2): Chicago Cubs
- NL Wild Card (3): Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee will play the winner of the wild-card matchup between Chicago and San Diego while the Los Angeles Dodgers await the winner of the Philadelphia vs. Atlanta series.
Only one team in the top five in the odds – the New York Yankees – will have to play in the wild card round, which is a sign that oddsmakers expect them to advance past the Boston Red Sox.
For example, the Atlanta Braves (+1500) are tied for sixth in the odds with Boston despite the fact that they easily won the NL East.
One team to watch in the postseason is the San Diego Padres, as they closed the regular season on a massive hot streak, securing the No. 1 wild card spot in the National League in the process. San Diego has a tough matchup with the Chicago Cubs in the wild card round, but a team this hot could be one that makes a deep postseason run. The Padres are currently +2000 to win the World Series, which is ninth out of the 12 teams in the playoffs.
Let’s take a look at every team’s odds to win the World Series before the wild card round begins.
2026 World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +200
- Milwaukee Brewers: +600
- Tampa Bay Rays: +800
- New York Yankees: +850
- Cleveland Guardians: +1200
- Boston Red Sox: +1500
- Atlanta Braves: +1500
- Chicago Cubs: +1700
- San Diego Padres: +2000
- Philadelphia Phillies: +2000
- Houston Astros: +2500
- Chicago White Sox: +4000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2