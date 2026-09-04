Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

Two programs looking for a bounce-back 2026 season are set to square off in Week 1, as the Wyoming Cowboys hit the road to take on the Colorado State Rams and new head coach Jim Mora.

After leading UConn back into stability the last few years, Mora takes on a new challenge at Colorado State, which is joining the revamped Pac-12 for the upcoming season. The Rams are coming off a dreadful 2025 campaign where they finished last in the Mountain West Conference with a 2-10 record (1-7 in conference play).

Wyoming wasn’t much better in the Mountain West in Jay Sawvel’s second season at the helm. The Cowboys dropped their last four games to finish 4-8, going 2-6 in conference play. But, they did have a 28-0 win over Colorado State.

Rosters get revamped every offseason in college football with the transfer portal, and oddsmakers are buying Mora’s new-look team, setting the Rams as three-point favorites on Saturday.

The veteran head coach has yet to name a quarterback, and may wait until kickoff to announce who won the competition between UConn transfer K'saan Farrar and Oklahoma State transfer Hauss Hejny.

Meanwhile, Wyoming is rolling with William & Mary transfer Tyler Hughes, who combined for 31 touchdowns in the 2025 season.

Can he lead the Cowboys to an opening week upset?

Here’s a look at the odds from the best college football betting sites, a player to watch and my prediction for this battle.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wyoming +3 (-105)

Colorado State -3 (-115)

Moneyline

Wyoming: +130

Colorado State: -155

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wyoming vs. Colorado State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Canvas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Wyoming record: 0-0

Colorado State record: 0-0

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Key Player to Watch

Tyler Hughes, Quarterback, Wyoming

A transfer from Williams & Mary, Hughes won the starting job for the Cowboys in Week 1.

He’s coming off a strong 2025 season where he threw for 2,330 yards, 20 scores and just three picks while also rushing for 670 yards and 11 scores. A true dual-threat, Hughes should be a problem for a Colorado State team that won just two games in 2025 and was 121st in the country in EPA/Play on defense.

This is a pretty big step up in competition for Hughes, but the veteran quarterback has been around the block even though he only has one full season as a starter under his belt.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan picked the Cowboys to pull off an upset in this matchup:

The only unit in this game that had a strong 2025 season was the Wyoming defense. The Cowboys ranked 18th in defensive success rate and 32nd in opponent EPA per play. Meanwhile, Colorado State ranked outside the top 100 in almost every single offensive and defensive metric you can find.

Wyoming's roster may have some turnover, but Jay Sawvel is back as their head coach, so I expect, at the very least for this team to once again be strong on the defensive side of the ball. That's enough for me to bet on them as a road underdog in Week 1.

Mora taking over at Colorado State should be a positive, especially after what he did with a previously lifeless UConn program, but the fact that he’s declining to name a starter quarterback is a little concerning.

After both of these programs struggled in 2025, I don’t mind taking the points in this season opener with roster turnover on both sides.

Pick: Wyoming +3 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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