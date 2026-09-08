Yankees Jump to Third in World Series Odds With Aaron Judge Set to Return on Tuesday

A major reinforcement is coming for the New York Yankees as they finish out the 2026 regular season and prepare for the playoffs.

On Monday, the team officially reinstated three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge from the injured list after he missed more than three months with a stress racture in his right first rib. Judge, who has not played since May 31, should immediately impact an offense that is just 12th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus this season and 21st in OPS over the last 30 days.

Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2026

With Judge back, New York is now the clear favorite in the American League -- at least in the odds to win the World Series at DraftKings. New York (+800) has jumped ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays (+1000) despite trailing them in the division, and it's only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+185) and Milwaukee Brewers (+750) in the World Series market.

There's no doubt that Judge's return should boost the New York offense, and that's all the team may need to make a deep postseason run. Even with Judge out, the Yankees have managed to stay within striking distance in the AL East, sitting just four games back of Tampa Bay while holding a two-game lead over Boston for the top wild card spot. The Yankees are expected to make the playoffs, and they should finish the season strong with Judge anchoring the lineup.

One reason New York has been able to stay afloat is its pitching. The Yankees have the best team ERA (3.23) in baseball this season, and they rank first in the league in bullpen ERA (3.06).

With starters like Cam Schlittler (an AL Cy Young candidate), Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, New York is going to be a tough team to knock off in the postseason.

Judge's injury clearly limited him a bit early in the season, as he's hitting just .248 with a .907 OPS in 2026. Those aren't awful numbers, but they are certainly a far cry from Judge's MVP seasons when he was clearly the best hitter in baseball.

Still, the mere presence of the Yankees slugger improves their lineup, as Judge is elite at drawing walks and getting on base (.375 OBP this season).

The Yankees begin a series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, and it'll be interesting to see how they bring Judge back into action. It's possible the star outfielder will see some time at designated hitter in his first few games back, but getting Judge back in right field would allow the Yankees to form their most dangerous lineup possible in the postseason.

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