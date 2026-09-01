Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The New York Yankees were upset in their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, allowing 10 runs (nine earned).

Now, they’re looking to bounce back on Tuesday night as road favorites with Gerrit Cole (3.19 ERA) on the mound for the 18th time in the 2026 season. Cole has been really solid for the Yankees in his return from Tommy John Surgery, even though the team hasn’t given him a ton of run support.

Cole will take on Angels right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (6.03 ERA), who pitched better in August (2.93 ERA in five starts) after a really rough first 10 starts in 2026.

The Yankees remain 4.5 games out of the AL East lead with the Tampa Bay Rays losing to the New York Mets on Monday, and they would love to take advantage of facing one of the worst teams in the AL in this series.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup on Sept. 1.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (-108)

Angels +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Yankees: -191

Angels: +157

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

New York: Gerrit Cole (7-7, 3.19 ERA)

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez (4-5, 6.03 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Angels.TV

Yankees record: 78-60

Angels record: 53-85

Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Garcia Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+430)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Garcia is a solid target against L.A.:

New York Yankees slugger Luis Garcia Jr. has been red hot over the last couple of weeks, hitting .407 in his last seven games and .340 in his last 13 games.

He’s homered four times in that 13-game stretch (11 starts), pushing his season total to 28 overall. Garcia has done most of his damage against right-handed pitching, batting .295 with 25 home runs and a .912 OPS.

On Tuesday night, he and the Yankees are looking for revenge against the Los Angeles Angels after a blowout loss in their series opener on Monday. L.A. has righty Grayson Rodriguez (6.03 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up 10 home runs in 15 outings in 2026.

That sets up well for Garcia, who led the NL in slugging percentage before he was dealt to New York at the deadline. I’ll bet on him staying hot, especially with this prop priced at +430.

Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

In 10 starts since July 1, Cole has a 2.66 ERA, yet the Yankees have won just five of those games.

New York’s offense has been a major issue in the second half of the season, but this is a pretty favorable matchup against Rodriguez, who sits in the fifth percentile in expected ERA and the ninth percentile in expected BAA in the 2026 season.

The Angels have won just four of the young right-hander’s 15 outings, including eight losses by multiple runs.

So, I’m going to take the Yankees on the run line, even after their weak showing on Monday night. New York had a tough travel turnaround into this series opener, and Elmer Rodriguez is a much worse pitcher than Cole.

This season, Cole ranks in the 81st percentile in expected ERA and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 10 outings.

New York should bounce back on Tuesday.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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