Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2
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Cam Schlittler takes the mound as the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of their three-game set.
The Angels got a 10-1 win on Monday night, but the Yankees bounced back with a 7-3 victory behind Gerrit Cole last night.
That win to open the series is the Angels’ lone win in their last nine games.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Angels on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+113)
- Angels +1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Yankees -163
- Angels +135
Total
- 6.5 (Over -114/Under -105)
Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.09 ERA)
- Angels: Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54 ERA)
Cam Schlittler has allowed a total of three runs in 24 innings across his last four starts, including 5.2 shutout frames against the Red Sox last time out.
Reid Detmers has been even better, yielding a total of two runs in 26 innings in his last four starts. He also held the Yankees to one run on four hits in seven innings back in April.
Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, ABTV
- Yankees record: 79-60
- Angels record: 53-86
Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cam Schlittler UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-140)
Cam Schlittler has been fantastic recently, allowing one run or fewer in four straight starts and six of his last seven. I don’t think the Angels will be able to change that tonight given their recent offensive struggles.
Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
These are two of the most profitable teams when it comes to betting the UNDER this season, with the Yankees at 76-60 and the Angels at 79-58.
It’s one of the lowest totals you’ll see in an MLB game at 6.5, but I still have to take the UNDER in this pitching matchup.
Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop