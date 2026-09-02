Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Cam Schlittler takes the mound as the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of their three-game set.

The Angels got a 10-1 win on Monday night, but the Yankees bounced back with a 7-3 victory behind Gerrit Cole last night.

That win to open the series is the Angels’ lone win in their last nine games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Angels on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+113)

Angels +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Yankees -163

Angels +135

Total

6.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.09 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54 ERA)

Cam Schlittler has allowed a total of three runs in 24 innings across his last four starts, including 5.2 shutout frames against the Red Sox last time out.

Reid Detmers has been even better, yielding a total of two runs in 26 innings in his last four starts. He also held the Yankees to one run on four hits in seven innings back in April.

Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES, ABTV

Yankees record: 79-60

Angels record: 53-86

Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-140)

Cam Schlittler has been fantastic recently, allowing one run or fewer in four straight starts and six of his last seven. I don’t think the Angels will be able to change that tonight given their recent offensive struggles.

Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

These are two of the most profitable teams when it comes to betting the UNDER this season, with the Yankees at 76-60 and the Angels at 79-58.

It’s one of the lowest totals you’ll see in an MLB game at 6.5, but I still have to take the UNDER in this pitching matchup.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-105)

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