Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 30
The New York Yankees took two out of three games against the A’s over the weekend to extend their lead in the AL East to 1.5 games heading into Monday’s series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York is three games up on the Jays, who enter this series in third place in the AL East.
With Carlos Rodon on the mound for New York, Toronto is an underdog in Monday’s series opener at home. Max Scherzer (5.63 ERA) will make his third start of the season for the Jays after struggling through two outings, allowing nine hits and five runs, to open the 2025 season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s AL East clash.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+112)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -145
- Blue Jays: +119
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 2.92 ERA)
- Toronto: Max Scherzer (0-0, 5.63 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 30
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SNET and YES
- Yankees record: 48-35
- Blue Jays record: 45-38
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-155)
Can Chisholm stay hot for the Yankees in this series opener? The second baseman has been on fire over the last month, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets – which I shared in today’s best MLB props column – on Monday:
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm has been pretty hot as of late, hitting .321 over the last two weeks and .318 over the last 28 days. He’s tallied 27 hits in his last 23 games (22 starts), making him an intriguing bet to pick up at least one hit – and one total base – on Monday.
Chisholm will face a familiar arm in Max Scherzer, who has a 5.63 ERA and has given up nine hits in eight innings (two starts) so far in 2025. Chisholm is 1-for-6 with a triple against Scherzer in his career.
After a three-hit weekend series against the A’s, I think Chisholm is worth a look to stay hot on Monday. While he’s hitting just .242 for the season, he’s been on a tear since returning from the injured list.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Can the Yankees improve their record with Rodon on the mound this season? I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I think New York is worth a look in this series opener:
The Yankees are favored with Rodon on the mound, as he’s led them to a 9-8 record in 17 starts, although that mark should be better.
Rodon has a 2.92 ERA this season, and he ranks in the 89th percentile in expected ERA (2.86) and 93rd percentile in expected batting average against (.200). He also ranks in the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage and the 89th percentile in strikeout percentage.
That puts him in a good spot against a Toronto Blue Jays team that has hit left-handed pitching well this season, ranking sixth in OPS and second in batting average against them. However, the Jays’ starter – Max Scherzer – is where I could see this game going south.
Scherzer is in the twilight of his career, and he has allowed nine hits, five runs and two homers in eight innings (two starts) of work in the 2025 season. Scherzer enters this outing with a 5.63 ERA, and the Jays have a slightly worse bullpen ERA (3.66 vs. 3.55) than the Yanks this season.
If Rodon can continue his strong 2025 season, I think the Yankees take this series opener on the road.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-145 at DraftKings)
