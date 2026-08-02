Yankees vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 2

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees hold the top wild card spot in the American League, but they’re losing ground to the Boston Red Sox (just 2.5 games back) with the MLB trade deadline approaching.

New York could be an active team on Monday at the deadline as it looks to improve this roster, after all the Yankees are No. 2 in the odds to win the World Series in 2026. Plus, they already traded away reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates, a sign that more moves could be coming.

First, the Yankees have to focus on a major series finale against the Chicago Cubs, who hold the top wild card spot in the National League. Chicago rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win Game 2 on Saturday and force a rubber match on Sunday afternoon with Cole taking on Cubs right-hander Colin Rea.

This season, Rea has worked both as a reliever and a starter for the Cubs, though his advanced numbers are very concerning if he ends up being a staple in this rotation in the postseason.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction as these two World Series contenders square off at Wrigley Field.

Yankees vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+143)

Cubs +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Yankees: -126

Cubs: +105

Total

6.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Yankees vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

New York: Gerrit Cole (4-5, 3.57 ERA)

Chicago: Colin Rea (8-7, 4.67 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 2:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Marquee Sports Network

Yankees record: 62-49

Cubs record: 63-48

Yankees vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Spencer Jones to Hit a Home Run (+790)

Yankees rookie Spencer Jones has gone deep in back-to-back games in this series, and he could be worth a look to homer again on Sunday. Here’s my breakdown of this prop from today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

New York Yankees rookie Spencer Jones is known for his power, and he’s really shown that against the Chicago Cubs, homering in back-to-back games.

Jones has appeared in just 38 games (29 starts) this season, but with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton all on the shelf, he’s been forced into a bigger role. Jones should get another start on Sunday after homering in Saturday’s loss, yet he’s +790 to go deep for the sixth time this season.

Since being called back up to the big leagues, Jones is hitting .300 with a 1.141 OPS and three homers in eight games (six starts). He’s homered in three of his last four appearances and has a favorable matchup against the Cubbies on Sunday.

Collin Rea (4.67 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago, and he’s allowed 17 home runs in 22 appearances this season as both a reliever and a starter.

Jones may not go deep for the fourth time in five games, but this +790 price is way too high for a player with his power.

Yankees vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

With Judge, Bellinger and Stanton out of the lineup, the Yankees’ offense has been stuck in mud for weeks.

Over the last 30 days, New York is 27th in OPS, 23rd in runs scored and 29th in batting average. The fact that the team is still 13 games over .500 is a credit to this pitching staff, which has the best combined ERA in Major League Baseball.

New York’s starters have been extremely impressive as of late, and that includes Cole. The veteran right-hander has a 2.97 ERA and a 2.64 FIP over his last five starts, pushing his expected ERA down to 3.28 (79th percentile) in 2026.

New York is just 5-7 with Cole on the mound this season, but I can’t pass up the Yankees at this price against Rea.

The Cubbies right-hander ranks in the eight percentile in expected ERA (5.52) and the 10th percentile in expected batting average against (.277) this season. He’s allowed at least three runs in three of his last four starts, and there’s no doubt that Cole has pitched better than him since July 1.

Chicago has the better offense with all of New York’s injuries, but it has struggled in this series, getting shut out on Friday before failing to score until late on Saturday against the New York bullpen.

I’ll take a shot on the Yankee offense waking up enough to beat Rea and Co. on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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