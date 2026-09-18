Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The Arizona Diamondbacks close out the home portion of their schedule with a three-game set against the New York Yankees.

Arizona had a chance to make up some ground in the NL Wild Card race recently, but the Snakes lost two of three to both the Rangers and Marlins on this homestand.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have clinched an AL Wild Card spot, winning seven of their last nine games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks on Friday, Sept. 18.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bellinger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games, 10 of 11, and 14 of his last 16 contests. A left-on-left matchup shouldn’t hurt him, as he’s hitting .290 vs. LHP (.276 overall) and is 2-for-5 in his career against Rodriguez.

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Yankees -118

Diamondbacks -102

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-9, 3.67 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (15-6, 2.62 ERA)

Gerrit Cole is looking to bounce back from allowing nine runs in 11.1 innings in his last two starts, including five runs in 4.1 frames against the Mets last time out.

Eduardo Rodriguez also had an uncharacteristically rough start last time out, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits in 5.1 innings against Texas.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): YES, ARID

Yankees record: 88-64

Diamondbacks record: 80-73

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-117)

Aaron Judge is back now, and that’s only helped Cody Bellinger, who has been heating up for a while now.

Bellinger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games, 10 of 11, and 14 of his last 16 contests. A left-on-left matchup shouldn’t hurt him, as he’s hitting .290 vs. LHP (.276 overall) and is 2 for 5 in his career against Rodriguez.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We have another great pitching matchup in Arizona tonight with Gerrit Cole facing off against Eduardo Rodriguez.

Cole has struggled in his last two starts, especially in his last outing when he allowed five runs in 4.1 innings against the Mets. However, Arizona’s offense is sputtering right now, presenting a great chance for the Yankees ace to get back on track before the playoffs.

Rodriguez is also looking to bounce back from allowing six runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings against the Rangers last time out. He had allowed just eight runs in his previous six starts.

Both of these teams have been profitable when it comes to betting the under this season, and I think that continues tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118)

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