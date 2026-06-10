Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The New York Yankees have taken back-to-back close games from the Cleveland Guardians to open this week, pulling into a tie for first place in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, New York is set as an underdog on Wednesday afternoon in this series finale with lefty Carlos Rodon on the mound against Cleveland’s Parker Messick. Rodon (2.88 ERA) has pitched pretty well in five outings this season after missing the start of the campaign while Messick has held his own for the first-place Guardians, posting a 2.40 ERA and an expected ERA of 3.38.

Cleveland is still in first place in the AL Central, but it has dropped seven of 10 games heading into this series finale. As a result, the team's lead over the Chicago White Sox currently sits at just half a game.

Oddsmakers are expecting yet another close game on Wednesday, as Cleveland is -204 to keep this game within one run – or win outright.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first of 15 games in MLB on Wednesday, June 10.

Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+167)

Guardians +1.5 (-204)

Moneyline

Yankees: -102

Guardians: -118

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

New York: Carlos Rodon (1-2, 2.88 ERA)

Cleveland: Parker Messick (6-2, 2.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): CLEGuardians.TV/YES Network

Yankees record: 40-26

Guardians record: 37-32

Yankees vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Carlos Rodon OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+117)

Since coming off the injured list, Rodon has struggled a bit with his control, ranking in the fourth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage.

He’s allowed 16 free passes in 25.0 innings of work, walking at least two batters in all five of his outings. He’s also allowed three or more walks in four of his five games.

Now, he takes on a Cleveland team that ranks fourth in MLB in total walks drawn this season, and Rodon allowed three walks in six frames against the Guardians earlier this month. He’s an easy fade candidate at this price on Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

These teams played a series earlier this month, and Rodon made the final start of the matchup, tossing six innings of two-hit, one-run ball in a 2-1 Yankees win.

New York has been one of the best UNDER teams in MLB this season, hitting the UNDER in 53.2 percent of its games. Not only that, but the Yankees have the third-best team ERA (3.25) this season and a bullpen ERA of just 3.42.

Cleveland is seventh in MLB in team ERA, and Messick has been really solid in 2026, allowing three or fewer runs in 12 of his 13 starts. The Guardians youngster ranks in the 61st percentile in almost every key advanced metric, including expected BAA, expected ERA, strikeout percentage, walk percentage, hard-hit percentage and more.

New York’s offense isn’t nearly as potent with Aaron Judge on the shelf, and these teams combined for just five runs in Game 2 of this series. I think we’ll see another low-scoring game with this pitching matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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