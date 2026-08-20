Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The New York Yankees are looking to end their road trip on a high note with a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

After losing three straight, the Yanks have now won three straight contests, including 3-1 and 5-3 victories to open this series.

Meanwhile, the O’s have now lost three in a row after a three-game winning streak of their own.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+142)

Orioles +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline

Yankees -112

Orioles +104

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-6, 3.22 ERA)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.65 ERA)

Gerrit Cole is looking more and more like himself recently. He’s lowered his ERA from 4.06 to 3.22 since the beginning of July, allowing 14 ER in 49 IP (2.57 ERA), including just 4 ER in 24.2 IP (1.46 ERA) in his last four starts.

Kyle Bradish has been great as well, allowing five earned runs in 15 innings in his last three starts after getting mauled for five runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings by the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): YES, MASN

Yankees record: 71-55

Orioles record: 61-66

Yankees vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Bases (+123)

Pete Alonso is doing his best to keep the O’s in the playoff race. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a home run last night, and hit another long ball that was deemed to go foul. He’s now 20 for 42 with six home runs and two doubles in his last 11 contests.

Alonso has recorded multiple bases in eight of his last nine games, so I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep that up tonight.

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Gerrit Cole takes the mound as the Yankees look to extend their winning streak to four games and sweep the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Yankees have been a strong team away from home all season long, going 40-28 on the road. The O’s are now just .500 at home after dropping the first two games of this series.

Kyle Bradish has been better for Baltimore recently, but has one good (6 IP, 0 ER) and one bad (4 IP, 5 ER) start against the Yankees this season.

New York is still the much better team and has the better pitcher on the hill tonight.

Pick: Yankees -112

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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