Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday evening.

The O’s ended their road trip with a loss and opened their homestand with a thud, falling 3-1 to the Yankees.

New York has now won back-to-back games, although it's still just scored nine runs during its 2-3 stretch.

The Yanks have now won six of eight meetings against the O’s this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+129)

Orioles +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Yankees -116

Orioles +108

Total

9 (Over -120/Under +100)

Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA)

Orioles: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11 ERA)

Will Warren is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on six hits in four innings of work against the Mariners last time out.

Chris Bassitt returned from a two-month absence last week to throw 5.1 two-run innings against the Rays.

Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): AmazonPV, MASN, MLBN

Yankees record: 70-55

Orioles record: 61-65

Yankees vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 0.5 Singles (-106)

Pete Alonso has been racking up the hits – and singles – recently. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single last night, going 19 for 38 (.500) with 12 singles in that span.

Alonso has now hit at least one single in eight of his last nine games and 13 of his last 18. I’ll take these pick’em odds for him to keep it up at home.

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

There have been seven runs or fewer in each of the last five games for the Yankees – and seven of their last eight – and I think that continues tonight.

Will Warren had a rough start last week, but yielded just four runs (three earned) in 12 innings against the Orioles back in May. Chris Bassitt has been solid for the Orioles overall as well.

This should be another low-scoring game in Baltimore after the Yankees got a 3-1 win last night.

Pick: UNDER 9 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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