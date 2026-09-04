Yankees vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4
In this story:
The New York Yankees close out their road trip with a weekend series against the Padres starting on Friday night.
The Yankees have won four of their last five games, including the last two in Anaheim, to win that series. Meanwhile, the Padres are back at home after getting swept in Tampa Bay and losing the last two in Cincinnati.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Padres on Friday, Sept. 4.
Yankees vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+145)
- Padres +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Yankees -119
- Padres -102
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Yankees vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA)
- Padres: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA)
Max Fried returned from a brief stint on the injured list to throw 3.2 one-run innings against the Red Sox last time out. He’s now allowed one run or fewer in four straight starts.
Walker Buehler saw his string of starts with two runs or fewer come to an end in Tampa Bay as he allowed three runs in five innings last time out.
Yankees vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 4
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES, SDPA
- Yankees record: 80-60
- Padres record: 73-67
Yankees vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-112)
Cody Bellinger is swinging a red-hot bat. He’s gone 12 for 25 in his last six games, including 10 for 20 in his last four. He’s scored two runs in each of his last two games as well, going 3 for 5 in each contest.
Bellinger is 1 for 5 with a home run against Buehler in his career and should be able to stay hot tonight.
Yankees vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Yankees have won two in a row and four of their last five games, and Max Fried has been great for them as of late. The southpaw has allowed three runs in his last four starts.
Walker Buehler has been solid for San Diego as well, but the Padres are fading as of late. They’ve lost two in a row, five of six, and six of their last eight games.
I’ll back the Yankees as short favorites in San Diego tonight.
Pick: Yankees -119
Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop