Yankees vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The New York Yankees close out their road trip with a weekend series against the Padres starting on Friday night.

The Yankees have won four of their last five games, including the last two in Anaheim, to win that series. Meanwhile, the Padres are back at home after getting swept in Tampa Bay and losing the last two in Cincinnati.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Padres on Friday, Sept. 4.

Yankees vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Padres +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Yankees -119

Padres -102

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Yankees vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA)

Padres: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA)

Max Fried returned from a brief stint on the injured list to throw 3.2 one-run innings against the Red Sox last time out. He’s now allowed one run or fewer in four straight starts.

Walker Buehler saw his string of starts with two runs or fewer come to an end in Tampa Bay as he allowed three runs in five innings last time out.

Yankees vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, SDPA

Yankees record: 80-60

Padres record: 73-67

Yankees vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-112)

Cody Bellinger is swinging a red-hot bat. He’s gone 12 for 25 in his last six games, including 10 for 20 in his last four. He’s scored two runs in each of his last two games as well, going 3 for 5 in each contest.

Bellinger is 1 for 5 with a home run against Buehler in his career and should be able to stay hot tonight.

Yankees vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Yankees have won two in a row and four of their last five games, and Max Fried has been great for them as of late. The southpaw has allowed three runs in his last four starts.

Walker Buehler has been solid for San Diego as well, but the Padres are fading as of late. They’ve lost two in a row, five of six, and six of their last eight games.

I’ll back the Yankees as short favorites in San Diego tonight.

Pick: Yankees -119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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