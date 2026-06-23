Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

The New York Yankees still have the best record in the American League, but they’re struggling a bit as of late. They’ve now lost three in a row and four of five after dropping the series opener to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

And while the Tigers still aren’t threatening for a playoff spot at 34-44, they’ve won four in a row, boosted by the early return of Tarik Skubal.

We have a good pitching matchup tonight in Detroit with Carlos Rodon set to face off against Casey Mize.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Tigers on Tuesday, June 23.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+149)

Tigers +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Yankees -114

Tigers -105

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-2, 3.50 ERA)

Tigers: Casey Mize (2-4, 2.58 ERA)

The bad news for Carlos Rodon is that he’s coming off two of his worst starts of the season. The good news is that he only allowed 3 ER in those two starts, going six innings in Cleveland and five frames against the White Sox.

Casey Mize returned from the injured list with 4.2 innings of three-run ball against the Astros. He’d been fairly consistent with allowing just a few runs before going on the shelf, so he could get back to that tonight at home.

Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, DSN

Yankees record: 46-31

Tigers record: 34-44

Yankees vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Carlos Rodon OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Carlos Rodon has 41 strikeouts in 36 innings so far this season. He’s been a bit hit or miss, being held to four strikeouts or fewer in two starts, exactly six punchouts in one outing, and seven strikeouts in four starts.

Those seven-strikeout outings came in four of his last five starts, including his last three. He also had eight and six strikeouts against the Tigers last season.

Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Tigers got a 5-3 win to open the series on Monday, and I’m seeing a similarly low-scoring game tonight in Detroit.

Carlos Rodon hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his seven starts this season. I don’t think that’ll change tonight against the Tigers.

Casey Mize has also been solid this season, not allowing more than three runs in 9 of his 10 starts. He’s allowed just 5 ER in 21.1 IP across his last four outings.

Neither offense has scored more than five runs in their last handful of games. This should be another low-scoring game tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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