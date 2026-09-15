Yankees vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15
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The New York Yankees stayed hot last night with an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins to open their road trip and clinch a playoff spot.
The Yankees are now 6-1 in their last seven games, while the Twins have dropped four of five and six of their last eight contests.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Yankees vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-105)
- Twins +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Yankees -180
- Twins +148
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -114)
Yankees vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA)
- Twins: Bailey Ober (7-5, 4.28 ERA)
Max Fried has been fantastic recently, although he only lasted 3.1 innings on 80 pitches in his last start. Still, he’s allowed just eight runs in 37.1 innings (1.93 ERA) since returning from injury.
Bailey Ober has allowed just one earned run in each of his last three starts, but he topped out at five innings in those outings.
Yankees vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES, MNNT
- Yankees record: 87-63
- Twins record: 70-80
Yankees vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Max Fried UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-113)
Fried allowed three earned runs on July 27 against the White Sox, and hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since. In total, he’s yielded five runs in his last six starts.
I don’t see the Twins being able to come alive against Fried. Minnesota has scored 21 runs in its last eight games.
Yankees vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Both of these pitchers have been great recently, and I could see the Yankees taking it easier tonight after clinching last night.
Unless the Yankees break out for a crooked number, we should cash this under tonight.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-114)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop