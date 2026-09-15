Yankees vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The New York Yankees stayed hot last night with an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins to open their road trip and clinch a playoff spot.

The Yankees are now 6-1 in their last seven games, while the Twins have dropped four of five and six of their last eight contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Twins +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Yankees -180

Twins +148

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -114)

Yankees vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA)

Twins: Bailey Ober (7-5, 4.28 ERA)

Max Fried has been fantastic recently, although he only lasted 3.1 innings on 80 pitches in his last start. Still, he’s allowed just eight runs in 37.1 innings (1.93 ERA) since returning from injury.

Bailey Ober has allowed just one earned run in each of his last three starts, but he topped out at five innings in those outings.

Yankees vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): YES, MNNT

Yankees record: 87-63

Twins record: 70-80

Yankees vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Fried UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-113)

Fried allowed three earned runs on July 27 against the White Sox, and hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since. In total, he’s yielded five runs in his last six starts.

I don’t see the Twins being able to come alive against Fried. Minnesota has scored 21 runs in its last eight games.

Yankees vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Both of these pitchers have been great recently, and I could see the Yankees taking it easier tonight after clinching last night.

Unless the Yankees break out for a crooked number, we should cash this under tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-114)

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