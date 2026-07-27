Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

Two potential playoff teams in the American League open a four-game set on Monday night, as the New York Yankees hit the road to take on the Chicago White Sox.

New York lost on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, falling three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. Yet, they are favored on the road against the AL Central-leading White Sox tonight.

Max Fried will make his second start since coming off the injured list, and he tossed five innings of one-hit ball in a win over Pittsburgh back on July 22.

He should give the Yankees a major edge against Chicago and Noah Schultz, who has seen his ERA skyrocket to 6.04 this season after a strong first few starts. The young lefty has an ERA north of 8.00 over his last eight outings, and Chicago is just 4-8 when he takes the mound in 2026.

The White Sox have been great at home (32-19) this season, which has helped them stay in the top spot in the AL Central. Can they upset New York on Monday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+118)

White Sox +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Yankees: -150

White Sox: +124

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

New York: Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA)

Chicago: Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES Network

Yankees record: 59-46

White Sox record: 55-49

Yankees vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+426)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Goldy is a solid bet against the struggling Schultz:

New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt has dominated left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, and the 2022 NL MVP has a favorable matchup against Chicago White Sox lefty Noah Schultz on Monday.

This season, Schultz has allowed nine home runs in 12 outings, posting a 6.04 ERA in the process. After a strong start to the season, Schultz has allowed a home run in six consecutive outings, and his ERA has ballooned from 2.53 to 6.04 over his last eight appearances.

In 2026, Goldschmidt is hitting .333 with a 1.066 OPS and nine of his 16 home runs against left-handed pitching. He only has one homer since the All-Star break, but he should continue to see consistent at-bats with Cody Bellinger going down for the Yankees over the weekend with a hamstring injury.

New York needs all the offense it can get, and Goldy has been arguably the team's best hitter against lefties in 2026. At +426, he’s a great bet against the struggling Schultz.

Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

New York’s offense is extremely banged up with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton all on the injured list, but it should be able to take this series opener with Fried on the mound.

This season, Fried has a 2.97 ERA, and he made his return from an injury to toss five innings of one-hit ball back on July 22.

The left-hander has a massive advantage over Chicago’s Noah Schultz, who has a 8.15 ERA over his last eight outings. Schultz started the season strong, but he’s given up at least three runs in seven of those eight performances.

New York is eighth in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, and it is 10 games over .500 on the road in 2026. I don’t mind grabbing the Yankees at this price considering the pitching matchup.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-150 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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